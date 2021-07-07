Another new panel formed to investigate senior officers, prosecutors in “Boss” case

A new panel has been created to investigate 15 senior police officers, investigators, and public prosecutors, accused of mishandling the hit-and-run case against Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidh­ya. Among those being investigated are 2 police generals and 2 senior police officers. The Bangkok Post reports that all members of the National Anti-Corruption Commission will sit on the newly-created panel.

Vorayuth is wanted for a 2012 hit-and-run case in which a Bangkok policeman lost his life. The Red Bull heir managed to evade justice and somehow fled the country. Due to the high-profile nature of the case, the 9 NACC members have been ordered to investigate the mishandling of the case themselves.

Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit from the NACC has stressed the need for the investigation to be concluded promptly. The National Anti-Corruption Act stipulates that NACC investigations must be concluded within 2 years, although this can be extended to another year if more time is needed.

There are now 2 panels investigating the handling of the case against Vorayuth. The first is a committee formed by the Public Prosecutor Commission, which has already implicated the former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk after he decided to drop the charges against the Red Bull heir, a decision that prompted national outrage.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

