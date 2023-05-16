Polish killer asks Bangkok taxi driver to help cut up Ukrainian woman’s body via Google Translate

UPDATE

In an interview with CH3, a taxi driver revealed that the Polish man arrested under suspicion of murdering and attempting to dismember his Ukrainian girlfriend “Alona” in a Bangkok condo room yesterday asked him to help get rid of her body via Google Translate.

The taxi driver said that he picked up the suspect – Lagoda Filippow Jan Jerzy – on the roadside outside a condo and communicated with him via Google Translate. The Polish tourist told the taxi driver that he wanted to gamble at a casino. The pair drove around but couldn’t find one.

Then, the suspect allegedly asked the driver via the app, “Can you help me find a cleaner?” So the driver asked him, “What for?”

“I’m looking for a cleaning machine for a corpse,” said Lagoda. “I’m looking for liquid to clean a corpse,” he added. “Do you have a tool to cut up a body?” he allegedly asked the driver.

Confused, the taxi driver pulled over and sat down at a restaurant to speak to the suspect. The driver invited his friend Ek, a Tuk Tuk driver who speaks better English than him, to speak to the Polish man.

Lagoda confessed, “I stabbed my wife.” When the drivers asked him, “Why?” he responded…

“Do you have friends? Can you help me put the body parts in a bag?”

The taxi driver realised something was seriously wrong and dropped off the Polish man outside a hotel on Sathorn Road. Then, he turned back to the condo to tell the security guard, leading to the discovery of Alona’s body. In the interview, the taxi driver recalled a foul smell emanating from the Polish man.

The driver’s 47 year old friend Ek told reporters that at about 1pm, he was approached by his friend, the taxi driver.

Ek said that the taxi driver informed him the Polish man had shown him a message via Google Translate which said, “Can you help find something to get rid of the smell? Because I killed my girlfriend and I’m looking for someone to help me go up there and cut up her body.”

Both of the drivers couldn’t tell if Lagoda was really telling the truth, so they decided to inform the condominium’s security guard.

About 30 minutes later, the killer returned to the condo and came back downstairs before disappearing in a taxi.

CCTV last captured Alona walking down the corridor at the condo with Lagoda at 11.52pm on Friday, May 12.

On Sunday at 12.15pm, Lagoda was pictured walking down the corridor with a box, thought to contain the saw found in the room. At 12.35pm that day, the assailant was pictured taking the lift holding a large bag.

Police arrested Lagoda at the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint at 7.30pm yesterday as he tried to flee into Cambodia.

ORIGINAL STORY: Polish man murders and dismembers Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok condo

A Polish man allegedly murdered and dismembered his 27 year old Ukrainian girlfriend “Alona” inside a condo room in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. He tried to flee the country via taxi yesterday but was arrested near the border of Cambodia in Sa Keao province last night.

Yesterday, police from Wat Phraya Krai Police Station were informed that the body of a Ukrainian woman was discovered in a condo room in Bang Khlo subdistrict in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok.

Inside room No.708 on the 32nd floor, police found 25 year old Alona Shevchenko’s bloody, dismembered body lying on the bed. A saw was laid across her partially dismembered body, police said. Police estimated she was killed one to two days prior.

Police say Alona stayed with her 25 year old boyfriend Lagoda Filippow Jan Jerzy of Polish nationality. The couple entered Thailand as tourists on April 29, 2023, and rented a condo room in Bangkok together.

At noon yesterday, Lagoda packed his bags and ordered a taxi to the border in Sa Keao province for 1,500 baht. The taxi driver noticed that Filippow was acting suspiciously hasty and informed the security guard at the condo.

The security guard asked Lagoda to wait, but he refused and insisted on leaving in the taxi. The security guard contacted the owner of the condo unit and requested to inspect the room, discovering Alona’s body.

At 7.30pm, soldiers and police arrested Lagoda in front of a hotel at the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyapratheth district, Sa Keao province, before he attempted to cross into Poipet, Cambodia.

Police coordinated with the Polish Embassy in Bangkok to request an interpreter to assist in the suspect’s interrogation.

Lagoda was picked up by officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 5 and taken back to Bangkok to face prosecution.

Staff from the Ruam Kantanyu Rescue Foundation have taken Alona’s body to undergo an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok.