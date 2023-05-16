Polish man murders and dismembers Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok condo

Photo via ThaiRath

A Polish man allegedly murdered and dismembered his 25 year old Ukrainian girlfriend “Alona” inside a condo room in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. He tried to flee the country via taxi yesterday but was arrested near the border of Cambodia in Sa Keao province last night.

Yesterday, police from Wat Phraya Krai Police Station were informed that the body of a Ukrainian woman was discovered in a condo room in Bang Khlo subdistrict in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok.

Inside room No.708 on the 32nd floor, police found 25 year old Alona Shevchenko’s bloody, dismembered body lying on the bed. A saw was laid across her body parts, police said. Police estimated she was killed one to two days prior.

Police say Alona stayed with her 25 year old boyfriend Lagoda Filippow Jan Jerzy of Polish nationality. The couple entered Thailand as tourists on April 29, 2023, and rented a condo room in Bangkok together.

At noon yesterday, Lagoda packed his bags and ordered a taxi to the border in Sa Keao province for 1,500 baht. The taxi driver noticed that Filippow was acting suspiciously hasty and informed the security guard at the condo.

The security guard asked Lagoda to wait, but he refused and insisted on leaving in the taxi. The security guard contacted the owner of the condo unit and requested to inspect the room, discovering Alona’s body.

At 7.30pm, soldiers and police arrested Lagoda in front of a hotel at the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyapratheth district, Sa Keao province, before he attempted to cross into Poipet, Cambodia.

Police coordinated with the Polish Embassy in Bangkok to request an interpreter to assist in the suspect’s interrogation.

Lagoda was picked up by officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 5 and taken back to Bangkok to face prosecution.

Staff from the Ruam Kantanyu Rescue Foundation have taken Alona’s body to undergo an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok.