Crime
Police sting nabs trans woman for alleged child sex trafficking
A transgender woman accused of human trafficking and child exploitation was arrested in Phuket yesterday in a police sting. The 37 year old trans woman allegedly arranged for prostitution of children under the age of 18 online via Twitter.
Local police have been searching for her after catching wind of her exploitation from her Twitter account where she went by the name Pepsi. On that Twitter page, she would seek out potential customers looking for underage women to pay for sex. She would refer clients to the LINE mobile app where she could privately hash out the details of the illicit meetups.
Police went undercover in order to make contact with the woman online. They requested her services in arranging a meet up with underage girls at a local hotel in Phuket’s Mueang district. On Wednesday, police carried out their sting operation and caught the woman in the act as she was sending off young girls to the phoney meet up.
Police sprang into action and arrested the women on the spot. The trans woman reportedly confessed to the crimes at the time, admitting to human trafficking, and procuring and arranging child exploitation against children between the ages of 15 and 18.
Now, the woman will be sent to Bangkok where she will be questioned thoroughly as police investigate the crimes carefully. She will then face legal prosecution for the trafficking through her Twitter and LINE accounts.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
