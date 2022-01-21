Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Take it next year!” Cold response to student about Covid-19 affected exams
Thai Twitter is blowing up today with outrage at the callous response of the Council of University Presidents of Thailand when a student asked about missing college admission exams due to Covid-19. Screenshots of a Facebook Messenger conversation went viral when they were posted on Thursday night.
In the conversation, a concerned student asked how about if she were to become infected with Covid-19 what the procedure would be if she was unable to take the college admission exam which is administered on certain set dates. The student was likely expecting that, in the middle of a two-year-long pandemic, universities would have contingency plans in place for the likely event that standard exam schedules were upended by Covid-19, either with lockdowns, or school closures, or students or even teachers or test administrators being diagnosed with the virus.
Instead, the Facebook Messenger conversation screenshot showed that a council officer told the high school student that if she got Covid-19 and was unable to take the admissions test on the set date, she should instead take it next year or apply for another major that doesn’t require the admission test being given that day.
The response lacking any empathy or even any effective plan the deal with a likely scenario during a pandemic sparked a wave of outrage online. The subject became a trending topic on Twitter with hundreds of thousands of people tweeting in anger.
After the original screenshot went viral, more screenshots from the same conversation were released that showed that the council really did not have any policy in place to handle a situation where an admission exam was unable to go forward by some circumstances beyond the applicant’s control involving Covid-19.
Students online expressed frustration and disappointment at the council’s handling of the question, the unsympathetic response, the lack of planning in academia, and what appeared to be a completely indifferent stance by the officer who helped the worried student.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
“Take it next year!” Cold response to student about Covid-19 affected exams
More lost tourists with Covid-19 break Phuket quarantine for Samui
Thai study examines lasting side effects of ‘Long Covid’
VERSO – The School of the Future
Thailand News Today | New Test & Go program draws huge criticism!
Myanmar junta approves Telenor sale to M1 and its associate firm
Youtube star discovers new species of tarantula in Thailand
25 houses collapse into canal in Samut Prakan
Laos government warns songwriter over sexually explicit lyrics
Nippon Steel makes $763 million acquisition of 2 Thai steelmakers
Food group denies hoarding pork after authorities raid warehouse
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Condominium sales slow down in Hua Hin and nearby coastal areas during pandemic
Police seize lottery tickets allegedly smuggled by Thailand Post staff
Study shows 2 doses of Sputnik vaccine better than Pfizer
Friday Covid Update: 8,640 new cases; provincial totals
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand2 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Thailand4 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
- Bangkok2 days ago
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Recent comments: