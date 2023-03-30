Police raids uncover gambling network tied to Thai actress’ husband

Picture courtesy of Bankok Post

A luxury home belonging to the husband of Thai actress Yardthip Rajpal was among 17 locations raided by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police and police commandos in Bangkok and surrounding provinces today. The raids were part of a crackdown on suspected online gambling networks.

Phuket hotelier and businessman Mek Rama, who owns the targeted home in Soi Yothin Patthana in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, was present during the raid. The police team searched the house, which contained a secret room with a large safe storing valuable items. Assets worth approximately 1 billion baht, including a Ferrari, a BMW, and three vans, were seized from Mek, reported Bangkok Post.

The businessman was apprehended under an arrest warrant for colluding in online gambling operations and committing offences under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. He was taken to the CCIB office in Chaeng Wattana for questioning.

The raid resulted in nine arrests, according to Pol. Lt. Gen. Worawat Watnakhornbancha, CCIB commissioner. More details of the police operations will be disclosed on Friday, he said.

Met recently grabbed headlines after whistleblower and former massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit exposed major gambling networks and hinted that a husband of a TV Thai actress was allegedly involved in online gambling operations.

On his Facebook post, Chuwit detailed the accused, saying the man with the Thai initial “Mor” spent his luxury life living in a 200 million baht residence and driving a red Ferrari. He added that this wealthy man was believed to be involved in a football gambling network.

Last month, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) confiscated a 200-million-baht penthouse belonging to Mek for alleged involvement in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme. However, Yardthip declined to comment on the confiscation, insisting earlier that her husband was not involved in the scam.

The raids on the suspected online gambling networks signal the Thai government’s continued efforts to clamp down on illegal gambling activities. The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) recently announced that it had confiscated assets worth more than 3.3 billion baht from people linked to illegal online gambling networks.

The involvement of high-profile figures, such as Mek, in such activities, highlights the scale and sophistication of these networks. As the Thai government continues its efforts to crack down on illegal gambling, the public remains vigilant against such activities that threaten the stability of society.

The 36 year old Thai actress declined to comment on the confiscation of the penthouse, but earlier insisted that her husband was not involved in the Forex-3D scam.

Follow us on :













Mek Rama (left) is questioned by police. (Picture courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham)