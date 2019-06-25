Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex | The Thaiger

Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.

A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.

On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.

Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.

Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.

SOURCE: INN | ThaiVisa

Video by Bangkok 112 about Soi 6





