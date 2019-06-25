Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex | The Thaiger

Crime
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.
A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.
On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.
Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.
Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.
Video by Bangkok 112 about Soi 6
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.
A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.
On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.
Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.
Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.
Posted by Tararat Chomprommarach on Monday, 24 June 2019
Crime
Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Officers have seized counterfeit goods at shops along Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya officers raided a department store near the city’s beach area.
Officers have seized counterfeit goods such as hats, shirts and pants from three shops in a department store with a value around 500,000 baht.
The shop owners had already fled the shop by the time officers arrived. All items seized were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station as further legal action is prepared agains the shop’s owners.
Crime
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
PHOTO: INN News
The immigration chief told media yesterday that an Israeli man convicted for dismembering his wife and dumping her body parts back in 2004, has been caught in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district, near the Cambodian border, at the Rong Kleua market.
49 year old Eli Cohen was sentenced to life in prison in December 2004 for murdering his wife, cutting her up and putting her remains in a suitcase. He then dumped her in the Phadung Krung Kasem canal in Bangkok. He was released under royal pardon after seven years in Thai prison and deported back to Israel.
An Israeli who was sentenced to life in prison for dismembering his ex-wife and dumping her body in the Chao Phraya River has returned to his home country after receiving a royal pardon from His Majesty the King – Bangkok Post
At the time of his latest arrest, police say he had a new passport with the name ‘Yahel Eli Maimon Cohen’.
The immigration police chief said Cohen confessed he had changed his name so he could return to Thailand, after having failed four times under his old name. According to news outlet, INN, Cohen had returned to Thailand on a tourist visa and was trying to get work with a foreign company.
Cohen told immigration police that his love for Thailand brought him back and also because he feared for his life in Israel. The immigration chief confirmed that Cohen will be deported, again, soon.
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO
Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO
VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Thailand Post’s no-go list
Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Surachate won’t be returning to Royal Thai Police
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
Pedestrian and motorbike driver injured in Pattaya collision
Poll – Will the Thai Baht rise or fall (compared to other currencies)?
Truck spraying stepped up to prevent swine fever from entering Thailand
Thai Air Asia pulling the plug on its Chiang Rai-Singapore service?
Tougher laws and bigger fines for taxi drivers who reject passengers
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
ASEAN2 days ago
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Australian goes off the rails after being arrested by Pattaya Police – VIDEO
-
Travel3 days ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
-
Bangkok24 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
-
Bangkok4 days ago
BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with ‘turbo-charged’ meter
-
Thailand4 hours ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Phuket1 day ago
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai