49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime

49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand

3 hours ago

49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand

PHOTO: INN News

The immigration chief told media yesterday that an Israeli man convicted for dismembering his wife and dumping her body parts back in 2004, has been caught in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district, near the Cambodian border, at the Rong Kleua market.

49 year old Eli Cohen was sentenced to life in prison in December 2004 for murdering his wife, cutting her up and putting her remains in a suitcase. He then dumped her in the Phadung Krung Kasem canal in Bangkok. He was released under royal pardon after seven years in Thai prison and deported back to Israel.

An Israeli who was sentenced to life in prison for dismembering his ex-wife and dumping her body in the Chao Phraya River has returned to his home country after receiving a royal pardon from His Majesty the King – Bangkok Post

At the time of his latest arrest, police say he had a new passport with the name ‘Yahel Eli Maimon Cohen’.

The immigration police chief said Cohen confessed he had changed his name so he could return to Thailand, after having failed four times under his old name. According to news outlet, INN, Cohen had returned to Thailand on a tourist visa and was trying to get work with a foreign company.

Cohen told immigration police that his love for Thailand brought him back and also because he feared for his life in Israel. The immigration chief confirmed that Cohen will be deported, again, soon.



VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex

1 hour ago

June 25, 2019

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex

Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.

A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex | News by The Thaiger

On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.

Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.

Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: INN | ThaiVisa

Posted by Tararat Chomprommarach on Monday, 24 June 2019

Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid

3 hours ago

June 25, 2019

Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Officers have seized counterfeit goods at shops along Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya officers raided a department store near the city’s beach area.

Officers have seized counterfeit goods such as hats, shirts and pants from three shops in a department store with a value around 500,000 baht.

The shop owners had already fled the shop by the time officers arrived. All items seized were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station as further legal action is prepared agains the shop’s owners.

Trending