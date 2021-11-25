Connect with us

Crime

Police capture man suspected of Khon Kaen gold store robbery

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police captured the man suspected of a gold store robbery in Khon Kaen. (via video screencap)
image
image

A suspect has been arrested in the case of an armed gold store robbery in Khon Kaen with CCTV footage that had gone viral. The robbery took place on Saturday evening, and the police announced a suspect taken into custody earlier today.

The robbery of the gold store on the second floor of the Central Plaza Department Store in Khon Kaen had police searching for a masked man who fired a warning shot into the ceiling before jumping over the counter and grabbing a fistful of gold necklaces and fleeing the store.

Police had expanded the original investigation and announced they had identified a suspect in the robbery who had reportedly fled to Pathum Thani province in central Thailand. Though his name was not released publicly, police were able to track down the man on the run and have brought him back to the northern province of Khon Kaen for questioning.

Police say he allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he needed the money to pay for online gambling debt and that he bought a gun online that he used in the robbery. The Khon Kaen Provincial Police had offered a reward of up to 50,000 baht for any information that lead to an arrest, but there was no word released on whether any tipoff or lead had been provided by anyone who could claim the reward.

CCTV footage went viral in part due to the man being dressed in a white T-shirt that says, “Why So Serious” with a black hood covering his face. But more striking in the footage is that he wandered into the gold store which was so busy that none of the customers or staff seemed to even notice the masked man enter with a gun intending to rob the place. It wasn’t until he fired a single shot at the ceiling that everyone became aware of him and scrambled to flee.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-25 18:16
9 minutes ago, Thaiger said: police announced a suspect taken into custody earlier today. after shouting out " AU ! your surrounded ! " ..
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime51 mins ago

Police capture man suspected of Khon Kaen gold store robbery
Drugs1 hour ago

Drug trafficking suspect’s escape foiled by pipe in the road
Thailand1 hour ago

Sexy street vendor’s sales spike after busty shirt goes viral
Sponsored1 day ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
imageimage
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bars become covid hotspots, PM says he’s going nowhere | Nov 25
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya mayor expresses frustration over no entertainment venues
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket daily Covid infections rise over 100 again, cluster reported on Bangla Road
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

MBC Club Ponzi scheme busted, 1,000 victims lost 1 billion baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Pattaya Music Festival attendees urged to get tested for Covid after positive cases
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Philippines prepares for reopening as quarantine lifted for 44 countries
Bangkok4 hours ago

Covid test required to enter CentralWorld’s Groove area in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Miss Universe Thailand, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chai’s Job | Thaiger Bites | Ep.68
World4 hours ago

US Summit for Democracy excludes Thailand, includes Taiwan
Thailand7 hours ago

Health Minister concerned that once bars reopen, they could be Covid “hotspots”
Southeast Asia7 hours ago

No leave for Christmas and New Year holidays, Indonesia’s officials say
Phuket7 hours ago

Covid-19 infections hit Phuket schools and Bangla Road
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending