Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand
Police arrested 3 people involved in drug operations after stopping a 10 wheel truck at a security checkpoint and finding 250 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, hidden in 12 fertiliser sacks. That is a very large seizure of the crystal form of methamphetamine.
The lorry driver, Koseng Cheha, was arrested at the checkpoint in Songkhla in southern Thailand. Cheha told police he was hired to deliver the drugs and gave information that led to the arrest of a man, Mading Rupe, who Cheha said paid him to deliver the drugs, along with another man, Yuso Kama in Narathiwat.
Police also seized assets valued at about 50 million baht which they believe are linked to the drug trade. Some of the assets include a 10 wheeler truck, 3 pickup trucks, 3 cars, 5 motorcycles and a firearm.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai prosecutor says case against Red Bull heir expires in 7 years
Vorayuth Yoovidhya, otherwise known as “Boss”, and heir to the Red Bull empire, has 7 years before the statute of limitations runs out on the case against him. He is accused of murdering a policeman in Bangkok in September 2012. Officer Wichian Klanprasert was riding his motorbike in the Thong Lo area of the capital when Boss hit him with his Ferrari and then proceeded to drag him and the bike more than 100 metres under the car, before speeding away.
In the immediate aftermath, police who arrived on the scene followed a trail of brake fluid, which led to a luxury property nearby, where the damaged car was parked. Boss was tested for alcohol at the property and found to be over the limit. He subsequently failed to appear for seven different court appointments and was somehow allowed to leave the country. Although he is understood to be on Interpol’s most-wanted list, he has managed to evade being captured to this day.
Senior prosecutor Prayut Petchrakhun says if Boss arrives back in Thailand, he will be arrested. However, the case against him will expire in September 2027, meaning he can no longer be prosecuted. A speeding charge against him expired in September 2013. The prosecution says it can only act on instructions from the Royal Thai Police which has yet to come to fruition-leaving Boss a free man for now.
SOURCE: Thai Visa | Daily News
Police arrest man who allegedly recorded women using a public toilet in Bangkok
Police have arrested a man who allegedly recorded a video of a women while they were both using the toilet in a Bangkok petrol station’s public restroom. The woman looked up and noticed a mobile phone taped on the ceiling while she was using the toilet.
The woman reported it the petrol station owner. Police later arrested 23 year old ‘Sa Kaew’ who works at the petrol station. The woman wrote a post on Facebook, sharing her experience.
“I am always cautious when using public toilets and this time I was shocked to see a mobile phone attached to the toilet ceiling.”
“I fetched the phone and gave it to the petrol station owner, who was surprised to see it.”
Klong Ton Police Station police are now continuing their investigations.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand|Thai Residents
Man arrested for killing a wild elephant in southern Thailand
A wild elephant was shot and killed by a local at a national park in southern Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan over the weekend. Police arrested the alleged shooter who is now facing charges of killing a protected animal and possessing an unlicensed firearm.
Kui Buri National Park officials say this is the fourth wild elephant this month that has died from either electrocution or gunshots. There are about 300 wild elephants in the park and local officials say they’ve been trying to prevent clashes between locals and the wild animals.
On Saturday, park rangers were trying to lure an elephant that was roaming on local’s rubber plantation back into the forest when it was allegedly shot by 49 year old Narong Arapakdi.
Rangers rushed over when they heard the gunshot, finding the 2 tonne elephant dead in a ditch and Arapakdi with a shotgun in his hands. Arapakdi says he was acting in self defence.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
