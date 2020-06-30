Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand
PHOTO: Thairath
Police arrested 3 people involved in drug operations after stopping a 10 wheel truck at a security checkpoint and finding 250 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, hidden in 12 fertiliser sacks. That is a very large seizure of the crystal form of methamphetamine.

The lorry driver, Koseng Cheha, was arrested at the checkpoint in Songkhla in southern Thailand. Cheha told police he was hired to deliver the drugs and gave information that led to the arrest of a man, Mading Rupe, who Cheha said paid him to deliver the drugs, along with another man, Yuso Kama in Narathiwat.

Police also seized assets valued at about 50 million baht which they believe are linked to the drug trade. Some of the assets include a 10 wheeler truck, 3 pickup trucks, 3 cars, 5 motorcycles and a firearm.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

