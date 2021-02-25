Pattaya motorbike taxi allegedly attacks Chilean national | The Thaiger

A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver is being accused of attacking a Chilean national, leaving his nose broken and face bloodied. 24 year old Salvatore Andres Castromedina, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police at around 2am this morning after saying he had left a nightclub on Pattaya’s Walking Street after it had closed.

“I wanted to go to Soi Buakhao but the taxi motorbike driver attacked me while we were discussing the price. I went to the Pattaya Police Station with another taxi motorbike to file a police report.”

According to Pattaya News, the man was seen on CCTV having what appeared to be a calm discussion with 2 taxi drivers on Walking Street when he was assaulted without provocation by 1 taxi driver.

Police came to the scene of the incident after the man filed a report, and found fresh bloodstains on the ground. Police then checked the CCTV video nearby which allegedly showed the suspect donning a taxi motorbike shirt. The suspect appeared to be sitting with the alleged victim before the taxi driver stood up and assaulted him by kicking him in the face multiple times, according to the CCTV footage that was viewed by The Pattaya News.

The Chilean man was sent to the hospital for medical assistance, while police located the alleged suspect and are investigating further.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

