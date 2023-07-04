Pattaya robbery: Mother and son targeted, stolen valuables worth 100,000 baht

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya.

In a disquieting Pattaya robbery event, a mother and her young son became victims of a theft in their rental room in Pattaya. The 26 year old mother found her home broken into and valuables worth more than 100,000 baht, including her four year old son’s cherished piggy banks, taken.

The mother, Nisachon Charoengpong, brought this dreadful Pattaya robbery incident to the police’s attention, guiding them into the room, explaining the situation, and indicating the area from which the thief had removed items. She conveyed that during the break-in, which occurred around 5pm one day and was discovered the next day at 5am, neither she nor her son was present.

Finding the locked door left wide open and the lights still on, Nisachon realised something had gone horribly wrong. Among the stolen items, the three piggy banks held a special place. They belonged to her son, a preschooler, who had been diligently saving from his school allowance. Following the traumatic robbery incident, the young boy reportedly fell silent, refusing to speak.

In response to the robbery incident, Nisachon pleaded with the police to nab the perpetrator as soon as possible. She also called upon the caretaker of the housing project to increase surveillance by installing more CCTV cameras to prevent any such distressing incidents in the future, reported The Pattaya News.

While the police investigation is ongoing, the mother and son eagerly await the eventual apprehension of the culprit, hoping to restore justice and security in the neighbourhood swiftly.

