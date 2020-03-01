Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Pattaya police announced the arrest of a transgender suspect who allegedly attacked an American tourist with sodium hydroxide over the weekend.
Sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, is a highly corrosive chemical that decomposes proteins at ordinary ambient temperatures and can cause cause severe chemical burns. It’s used in making wood pulp for paper and is a primary ingredient in many commercial drain cleaners
The victim, who was not named by police, was walkingalone in the very early hours of the morning when the suspect approached him, allegedly offering sexual services.
The victim refused and at this point the suspect threw a large amount of Sodium Hydroxide on the victim. The resulting burns covered his back, chest and face and required hospital treatment.
The suspect is a 34 year old transgender individual and faces multiple criminal charges for the attack.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Surin teacher faces severe punishment for selling teen girls for sex
A 51 year old local schoolteacher in Thailand’s northeastern Surin province, near the Cambodian border, was among the owners of three karaoke bars caught selling the sexual services of underaged Thai girls this week. Nineteen women, thought to be sex workers, were taken into custody following raids on the bars.
The businesses were closed and their owners face a range of charges including human trafficking and facilitating the molestation of minors. Provincial authorities warned that government officials and employees will face harsher punishment after it emerged that one of the owners was a public school teacher.
Narong Thipsiri, the Director of Law Enforcement for the Department of Provincial Administration in Surin, acknowledged that human trafficking is a serious problem in the province. He said that as well as being a violation of Thailand’s laws, it also violates the human rights of those exploited and is highly immoral.
Raids followed a tip from Chiang Mai-based NGO
Two of the bars were reported to authorities by Lift International, an NGO which began nearly ten years ago in New Zealand and now operates in Chiang Mai. As well as fighting human trafficking in Thailand linked to prostitution, Lift also works to strengthen justice in Thailand by assisting the most vulnerable. The organisation notified authorities that two of the karaoke bars were offering sexual services involving underaged girls.
Foreign tourists among the clientele
The three bars involved are Leo Karaoke and Nad Phob Karaoke, identified by the NGO to authorities, and a third , Don Kaew Karaoke. During the raids, which involved armed police, officers found several foreign tourists among the clientele. Police had staked out the establishments and established that the bars were engaging in prostitution before the go-ahead was given to move in.
7 underage girls to be treated as victims
Seven of the sex workers arrested are under the age of 18, meaning that any person having sexual relations with them was committing a sexual offence or even rape, under Thai law. The youngest girl detained was 14. Police are withholding the names of the underaged victims and say they will be treated as victims exploited by prostitution rackets.
SOURCE: The Thai Examiner.com
Crime
Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife”
In a further development to a story the Thaiger reported earlier, a Thai man has been arrested for firing a gun on Friday at the Central Plaza shopping mall in Nontha Buri, just outside of Bangkok. Police responded swiftly to the shooting and no casualties were reported.
“The suspect is 41 years old and he reportedly fired six shots while he was on the ground floor, which has food and clothing stalls. The mall’s security guards stopped the man and held him in custody until police from Rattanathibet Police Station arrived. There were no casualties.”
Meanwhile, Central Pattana Co (CPN), operator of the mall, issued a statement saying after the suspect was arrested without incident, mall staff cleared the area and the situation returned to normal.
“The incident was a fight between a married couple in the shopping mall. The suspect was the husband of a sales staffer in the mall. He reportedly fired the gun in the air to intimidate his wife. After security guards were alerted to the firing, they closed down the area, detaining the suspect near the information counter while waiting for police to arrive. The whole operation took about 10 minutes.”
CPN added that they will employ extra security measures, increasing security guards and metal detectors to check mall visitors and their belongings at all entrances.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | asiaone
Crime
Four Chinese men arrested for murder of compatriot in Kamphaeng Phet
Four Chinese nationals are in custody today for allegedly killing a Chinese businessman, stuffing his body in a suitcase and dumping it in a river in Thailand’s northern Kamphaeng Phet province, where it was found Tuesday. Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, made the announcement this afternoon:
“The body of Wang Jun, aged 30, was found doubled over in a black suitcase floating in Ping River on Tuesday [this week] with the ankles tied with plastic cables. Police divers are still searching for Zhu Bing, 28, his wife, who has been missing and they believe might have been murdered in the same fashion.”
Jun arrived on February 12 with a group of Chinese nationals who visited Pattaya and left Thailand on February 14, while he stayed on. The fourteen other Chinese nationals were not a tour group, and according to police in Chon Buri province their activities were “suspicious” and “not typical for tourists.” They rented three villas in Chon Buri and remained primarily confined to the villas for their entire two day stay. The four men arrested were not part of that group.
Jun was a frequent visitor to the northern border of Thailand, although the purpose of his trips is not clear.
“Officials from Kamphaeng Phet Station have tracked down four suspects connected to the murder, all Chinese nationals. Preliminarily they have been charged with three offences: first-degree murder, kidnapping and detaining others against their will and resulting in death, and moving or destroying a dead body with [the] intention to cover the cause of death. These offences carry a prison sentence of 20 years, with maximum punishment being execution.”
Krisana says the police have contacted the Chinese Embassy to notify the deceased’s relatives to come and identify the body.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Pattaya News
