Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted | The Thaiger

Weather
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted
Temperatures in the upper parts of Thailand are predicted to creep upward, due to a a heat lower pressure cell covering the North. Southerly and southeasterly winds are expected to bring humidity from the South China Sea to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and environs, while weak easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts isolated thundershowers for the lower North, Central, East and South.
From Tuesday to Thursday, a high-pressure system coming from China will cover upper Thailand, bringing hot weather conditions. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds and even hail are forecast for the Northeast and the East Tuesday and Wednesday. The lower North, the Central region, the East, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be similarly affected on Wednesday and Thursday. People should keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor billboards and farmers are urged to beware of crop damage.
Meanwhile, weak winds across Bangkok and its vicinity with isolated thundershowers will lower accumulation of dust/smog. In the North, the dust situation is likely to be aggravated due to a rising air parcel.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North
Thailand’s meteorological department today predicted cool mornings with fog in upper Thailand, with the mercury inching up later in the day. The department says that a weakening high pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are blowing over Central Thailand and the East.
Light rains are predicted for the South as weakening easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. All transport, land and sea, are advised to proceed with caution in foggy areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Northern region: Cool with fog in the morning; lows of 17-21º degrees and highs of 33-38º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-15º on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; lows of 16-21º and highs of 35-36º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 10-15º on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 22-25º degrees, highs of 35-38º Celsius.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning with isolated rains; lows of 22-26º and highs of 32-37º Celsius; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-25º with highs of 31-35º Celsius; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-26º, highs of 35-37º Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high.
Bangkok and environs: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26º, highs of 34-37º Celsius.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North
A “red alert” is in effect for northern Thailand today: The Pollution Control Department warns that unsafe levels of PM2.5 pollution have been recorded in several areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Chiang Mai.
PM2.5 is particulate matter suspended in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. The particles are so small they can only be detected using an electron microscope. Monitoring stations recorded levels of PM2.5 dust above the government’s safe threshold of 50 microgams per cubic metre (µg/m3) in many provinces of northern Thailand, with levels of PM2.5 measuring between 51 to 101 µg/m3.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also forecast temperatures to drop in the North from today until Thursday. The northeastern region will see the mercury down 4-6°C, while those in the northern, central and eastern regions can look for a drop of 3°C.
The Pollution Control Department says the problem of forest fires and smog caused by outdoor burning still persists. Outdoor burning is prohibited in both open and forest areas in northern Thailand. Those who spot forest fires caused by outdoor burning should report the situation via the hotline 1362.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south
The TMD (Thailand Meteorological Department) says that another high-pressure system originating in China is covering Thailand’s north-east and affecting weather in the South China Sea, while weak easterly winds continue to prevail across the Gulf of Thailand.
The forecast is that cool to cold conditions will prevails in the mornings across the North and the Northeast. Temperatures in the North are likely to fall up to 2-4 degrees C in the North and 1-2°C in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.
The southern areas of Thailand are likely to see more cloud with a chance of rain, especially tomorrow.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 13-19°C and highs of 32-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 4-14°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-20°C and highs of 35-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 11-15°C on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22°C, highs of 36-37°C. Eastern region: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 20-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high. Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-37°C.
Bangkok’s forecast over the next five days…
Chiang Mai’s forecast over the next five days…
Phuket’s forecast over the next five days…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted
Chiang Mai to see passenger numbers fall by 40% in wake of virus fears
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok
Thailand confirms first coronavirus-related death
Surin teacher faces severe punishment for selling teen girls for sex
Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife”
Students say they’ll increase protests until PM stands down
Students warned of limits on free speech, told not to threaten monarchy
Koh Samui man kills himself with power saw in front of his kids
Four Chinese men arrested for murder of compatriot in Kamphaeng Phet
Opposition lawmaker challenges PM to a duel
OPINION: Doomsday, the Black Swan and no fear
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted
- Crime3 days ago
4 Uzbek women rescued from human traffickers in Pattaya
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
High school students join wave of anti-government protests
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed
- Entertainment2 days ago
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
- Thai Life2 days ago
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry