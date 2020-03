Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted | The Thaiger

Temperatures in the upper parts of Thailand are predicted to creep upward, due to a a heat lower pressure cell covering the North. Southerly and southeasterly winds are expected to bring humidity from the South China Sea to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and environs, while weak easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts isolated thundershowers for the lower North, Central, East and South.

From Tuesday to Thursday, a high-pressure system coming from China will cover upper Thailand, bringing hot weather conditions. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds and even hail are forecast for the Northeast and the East Tuesday and Wednesday. The lower North, the Central region, the East, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be similarly affected on Wednesday and Thursday. People should keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor billboards and farmers are urged to beware of crop damage.

Meanwhile, weak winds across Bangkok and its vicinity with isolated thundershowers will lower accumulation of dust/smog. In the North, the dust situation is likely to be aggravated due to a rising air parcel.

SOURCE: The Nation

