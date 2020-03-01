Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted | The Thaiger

image
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted

Temperatures in the upper parts of Thailand are predicted to creep upward, due to a a heat lower pressure cell covering the North. Southerly and southeasterly winds are expected to bring humidity from the South China Sea to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and environs, while weak easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts isolated thundershowers for the lower North, Central, East and South.

From Tuesday to Thursday, a high-pressure system coming from China will cover upper Thailand, bringing hot weather conditions. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds and even hail are forecast for the Northeast and the East Tuesday and Wednesday. The lower North, the Central region, the East, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be similarly affected on Wednesday and Thursday. People should keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor billboards and farmers are urged to beware of crop damage.

Meanwhile, weak winds across Bangkok and its vicinity with isolated thundershowers will lower accumulation of dust/smog. In the North, the dust situation is likely to be aggravated due to a rising air parcel.

SOURCE: The Nation

Weather

Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Tripsavvy.com

Thailand’s meteorological department today predicted cool mornings with fog in upper Thailand, with the mercury inching up later in the day. The department says that a weakening high pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are blowing over Central Thailand and the East.

Light rains are predicted for the South as weakening easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. All transport, land and sea, are advised to proceed with caution in foggy areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool with fog in the morning; lows of 17-21º degrees and highs of 33-38º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-15º on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; lows of 16-21º and highs of 35-36º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 10-15º on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 22-25º degrees, highs of 35-38º Celsius.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning with isolated rains; lows of 22-26º and highs of 32-37º Celsius; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-25º with highs of 31-35º Celsius; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-26º, highs of 35-37º Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high.

Bangkok and environs: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26º, highs of 34-37º Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation

Weather

Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pollution and wild fires in the North - Chiang Rai Times

A “red alert” is in effect for northern Thailand today: The Pollution Control Department warns that unsafe levels of PM2.5 pollution have been recorded in several areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Chiang Mai.

PM2.5 is particulate matter suspended in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. The particles are so small they can only be detected using an electron microscope. Monitoring stations recorded levels of PM2.5 dust above the government’s safe threshold of 50 microgams per cubic metre (µg/m3) in many provinces of northern Thailand, with levels of PM2.5 measuring between 51 to 101 µg/m3.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also forecast temperatures to drop in the North from today until Thursday. The northeastern region will see the mercury down 4-6°C, while those in the northern, central and eastern regions can look for a drop of 3°C.

The Pollution Control Department says the problem of forest fires and smog caused by outdoor burning still persists. Outdoor burning is prohibited in both open and forest areas in northern Thailand. Those who spot forest fires caused by outdoor burning should report the situation via the hotline 1362.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Weather

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | The Thaiger

The TMD (Thailand Meteorological Department) says that another high-pressure system originating in China is covering Thailand’s north-east and affecting weather in the South China Sea, while weak easterly winds continue to prevail across the Gulf of Thailand.

The forecast is that cool to cold conditions will prevails in the mornings across the North and the Northeast. Temperatures in the North are likely to fall up to 2-4 degrees C in the North and 1-2°C in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.

The southern areas of Thailand are likely to see more cloud with a chance of rain, especially tomorrow.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 13-19°C and highs of 32-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 4-14°C on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-20°C and highs of 35-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 11-15°C on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22°C, highs of 36-37°C. Eastern region: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 20-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high. Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-37°C.

Bangkok’s forecast over the next five days…

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai’s forecast over the next five days…

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | News by The Thaiger

Phuket’s forecast over the next five days…

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | News by The Thaiger

