Pattaya Police step up beach safety patrols

Photo by Pattaya Mail.

In a new move to tackle issues of tourist congestion and rowdy behaviour, the vibrant city of Pattaya has taken decisive action to restore tranquillity to its renowned Pattaya and Jomtien beaches. Collaborating closely with relevant agencies, Pattaya City Police Station implemented a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the safety and well-being of tourists.

Under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri, a joint operation was executed on Sunday. This operation brought together dedicated tourist police officers and over 50 officers from Pattaya City to patrol Jomtien and Pattaya beaches. The core objective of this concerted effort was twofold: To maintain order, and to provide assistance to the clusters of tourists congregating along these scenic beachfronts, Pattaya Mail reported.

As the officers embarked on their patrols, they engaged in conversations with tourists, emphasising the shared responsibility of creating an enjoyable experience for all beachgoers. Their prominent presence aimed to foster a secure and welcoming atmosphere while actively discouraging disruptive behaviour and curbing the excessive consumption of alcohol, particularly during nighttime beach visits—a time when unruly teenage revelry tends to peak.

To further bolster safety measures, checkpoints were established, facilitating thorough inspections to intercept illegal weapons and stop any activities that could potentially compromise the safety of residents and tourists alike.

Just last month, a couple of amorous teenagers having sex in Pattaya beach park shocked residents who witnessed the act in full view. Pattaya residents condemned the horny couple for their immoral behaviour, fearing it may tarnish the image of the resort town.

The sun-drenched shores of Pattaya and Jomtien beckon visitors from around the globe. Pattaya continues to evolve as a destination where visitors can bask in the sun, and party all night long. To this day, Pattaya has a reputation as Southeast Asia’s Sin City.