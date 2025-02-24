Over 1,600 foreigners detained in Pai for traffic, immigration offences

Over 1,600 foreigners detained in Pai for traffic, immigration offences
In Pai district, Mae Hong Son, over 1,600 foreigners were apprehended last year, primarily for traffic and immigration offences, with Israeli visitors comprising 13 of the latter group, as reported by the police.

Police Major General Songkrit Ontakrai, the Mae Hong Son police commander, addressed recent social media rumours suggesting that locals faced numerous issues with allegedly unruly Israeli visitors. He clarified that, over the past year, police detained 1,634 foreigners for traffic violations and 27 visitors, including 13 Israelis, for immigration infractions.

Addressing further speculation, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songkrit highlighted that, given the 3,257 rental rooms available in Pai, claims of over 30,000 Israeli visitors in the area were unfounded. He stated that residents generally do not encounter problems with Israeli tourists.

On the day prior, police, administrators, and officials inspected tourist spots and commercial zones in Pai. Contrary to social media claims, the commander confirmed that all local businesses were Thai-owned, with no Israeli or foreign control.

“Police, administrators and relevant officials have examined all streets, car rental premises, guesthouses, religious facilities, villages and hotels. All businesses belong to Thais, and no foreigners own them.”

During these checks, officials reminded visitors to avoid causing disturbances, smoking cigarettes or cannabis, or consuming alcohol in public places, reported Bangkok Post.

On the night of February 22, the commander led a patrol along Pai Walking Street, resulting in the arrest and fining of 10 people for smoking cannabis in a manner deemed disruptive to others. According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Songkrit, Pai Walking Street hosts 84 licensed cannabis shops.

In similar news, Immigration Bureau officers arrested and deported four Israeli men who caused chaos at Pai Hospital and within the community in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.

The disruption at the hospital and in Pai district came to light after a medical team shared details of the incident on the Facebook page AggressiveDoctor. A doctor reported feeling exhausted and unsafe, fearing that the Israeli nationals might approach or attack them outside the hospital.

