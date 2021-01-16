Health Minister volunteering to receive first Covid jab, as effectiveness rate questioned | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister volunteering to receive first Covid jab, as effectiveness rate questioned
“I’ll go first!”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has repeated his pledge to be the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, in a bid to allay people’s concerns. Questions have been raised about the Chinese-manufactured Sinovac Biotech jab after its effectiveness rating was revised downwards by researchers in Brazil.
Anutin Charnvirakul says the vaccine process will be overseen by Sophon Mekthon from the Ministry of Public Health and all safety criteria will be met. The Pattaya News reports that the minister says he has confidence in the safety of the vaccine and is willing to prove it by being the first person to get the jab. It’s not the first time he has made this suggestion but there has been no official confirmation that the Health Minister will be first in line.
Thailand has ordered 2 million doses of the vaccine, with the first 200,000 expected to arrive next month. The government has also ordered 26 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University but is not expected to take delivery of that vaccine until the middle of the year.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
The mayor of Pattaya city says officials hope to be able to buy 240,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for administration to local residents. Sonthaya Khunpluem is reviewing finances and plans to set aside approximately 80 million baht for vaccine procurement, subject to government approval.
“Currently, house registration of Pattaya City has reached a total population of 120,000 people, then we would need about 240,000 shots of the vaccine. If the price of the supplied vaccine was approximately 300 baht, Pattaya would need a budget of at least 72 million baht in order to cover all the residents in the city.”
The move comes following confirmation from the government that local authorities could purchase their own vaccines in order to speed up the process. A number of other local authorities have also said they intend to do the same. The government has stipulated that only vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be purchased.
Sonthaya hopes that by vaccinating Pattaya residents, tourism in the area could get a boost and the economic recovery could begin. The Pattaya News reports that officials from the Pattaya City Finance Office and other relevant agencies have met to review projects planned for the year ahead, to determine Pattaya’s spending power for buying vaccines.
It’s understood the vaccine would be offered to local residents for free, but what is not known is if that includes foreign residents. Officials have also not confirmed when the rollout is expected to begin, or which vaccine would be used.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Arrest warrants sought for 8 civilians suspected of smuggling migrant workers
Deputy national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas has confirmed that arrest warrants are being sought for 8 civilians implicated in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers. The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 face charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration. The workers were trafficked from Myanmar to the central Thai province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak of Covid-19 began last month. 20 police officers are also being investigated for their role in the smuggling operation. They have been suspended from duty pending a full investigation. It’s thought there are up to 25 police officers suspected of involvement.
“After tracing the migrant workers’ route into Samut Sakhon and then jobs at its shrimp market, we found that most received direct assistance from more than 20 police officials and eight civilians. They smuggled the workers across the border in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi and then provided transport to get them to Samut Sakhon.”
Damrongsak says an investigative committee is being set up prior to criminal prosecution and disciplinary action being taken against the police officers involved.
“A formal fact-finding procedure will be carried out before both disciplinary and legal action is pursued against them.”
The committee, which is being chaired by the assistant national police chief, will work with a separate panel set up by the government to investigate the role of police officers in people smuggling. The committee is mostly made up of police officers. Damrongsak says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha insists that investigating officers carry out their duties in an honest and transparent manner.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
40 arrested in a suspected gambling house in Nonthaburi
Last night, police raided a house in Nonthaburi and arrested 40 people for allegedly gambling.
According to the deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, 33 are Thais and 7 are migrant workers of the casino. The officials also confiscated decks of cards of the Dragon-Tiger game, plastic chips and some cash as evidence.
During the raid, the migrant workers allegedly revealed that the gambling operations at the home had only been going on for 2 days and that the owner planned to move it to other locations.
Police have been cracking down on gambling after the Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den in line with the PM’s order made last week to shut down the illegal venues and tracking down “influential figures.”
SOURCE: National Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Health Minister volunteering to receive first Covid jab, as effectiveness rate questioned
Nonthaburi gamblers given jail sentences
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Government considering another registration round for co-payment scheme
Bangkok’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ today | VIDEO
Arrest warrants sought for 8 civilians suspected of smuggling migrant workers
Can I travel around Thailand? Mor Chana app?
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
A wild elephant kills 80 year old camper in Khao Yai
40 arrested in a suspected gambling house in Nonthaburi
Former finance minister proposes legalisation of gambling
Travelling in Thailand, Covid and Mor Chana | VIDEO
Kanchanaburi governor orders all hotels in the province to close immediately
Covid-19 projected to reduce Americans’ life expectancy – USC/Princeton study
Customers steadily decline at seafood market due to Covid-19 fears
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
- Bangkok4 days ago
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
- Business2 days ago
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
Andrew
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:39 am
Is this Chinese vaccine manufactured in Wuhan?
Issan John
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:36 pm
About as absurd as his opposite numbers doing the same thing in the West – if it’s as safe and effective as it’s claimed to be (“the vaccine is still 78% effective in preventing mild cases that do need treatment and 100% effective at preventing moderate to serious infections”) then I’d be trampling over him to get Sinovac’s vaccine as “100%” is one heck of a lot better than 90 / 93 / 95 or whatever %, but without knowing who it was trialled on, who knows?
Like most others here I’m happy to pay for my choice of vaccine, and I’m sure there’ll be a choice of at least two (AstraZeneca / Siam Bioscience or Sinovac), but I’d like to have something credible to base that choice on.
Siso
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:44 pm
In Norway 23 elderly people died already from the Pfizer vaccine because of the side effects of this shit. Health ministry there put a warning out already, and they only vaccinated 20.000 people at this point…
These vaccines been pushed thru with emergency laws and only now the research has really began of what this will do with people on global scale and not to mention the long term effects which nobody still has a clue of