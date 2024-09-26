Nonthaburi chef warns of scam targeting local businesses

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A top duck stew chef in Nonthaburi issued a stern warning after a group of slick-talking Indian nationals allegedly scammed his restaurant—twice!

Chef Apidet, the proud owner of the famed Dech Duck Stew, revealed how his bustling eatery on the Nonthaburi bypass road fell victim to the cunning con artists. Armed with 1,000-baht (US$30) notes, the tricksters bought cheap drinks, bewildered the staff, and then waltzed off with the change.

The ducky drama first flared up in May when one of the scammers tried to purchase a bottled tea but changed their mind last minute, opting instead for a large bottle of water. Switching between English and Thai, they left the staff utterly flustered. In the confusion, the employee handed back the 1,000-baht note—along with the change.

“It’s a scam designed to confuse our staff,” said Apidet, a 47 year old chef known for his expertise in Chinese cuisine and appearances in numerous cooking competitions. “The first time it happened, the scammer acted like they wanted to buy a drink but changed their mind halfway, leaving our staff bewildered.”

The second incident took place on September 20 at 7.15pm, just 1 kilometre from the first location. Another Indian national, though a different individual, entered the restaurant and attempted the same trick.

This time, the scammer bought two bottles of water with a 1,000-baht note, confusing the staff until they believed the money was already in the cash register, said Apidet.

“The staff thought the money was already in the drawer. Then the scammer distracted them by asking for other items, making the staff think they had already processed the payment.”

In both cases, the scammers made off with the change. In the most recent incident, the staff handed over 980 baht (US$29) in change for two bottles of water, each priced at 10 baht. The restaurant’s surveillance footage confirmed the scam after Apidet reviewed it.

“We checked the cameras and saw what happened. The scammers targeted our shop when the owner wasn’t around, likely because they knew only staff were present.”

Apidet expressed concern about the current economic climate, noting that businesses are already struggling. He urged other shop owners to remain vigilant, especially when dealing with large denomination notes for small purchases, reported KhaoSod.

“The economy is tough right now, and making a living is hard. I’m sharing this to warn other vendors to be cautious. If someone comes in with a 1,000-baht note to buy something as small as a bottle of water, it’s suspicious. Why not go to a convenience store where they can get the exact change?”