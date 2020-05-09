Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run | The Thaiger

A suspect wanted for the murder of 4 people in Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok, was arrested in neighbouring Suphan Buri today, 6 years after fleeing arrest. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division arrested 57 year old Charn Saisang in front of a house in tambon Phlabphlachai in the central province.

Charn was wanted on a warrant issued by the Ayutthaya provincial court on charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms without authorisation.

He is a suspect in the fatal gun shootings of 2 men and 2 women at a luxury house in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya in March 2014. The victims were identified as Worawit Wangmanaopithak, Natnicha Kitsakem, Phistanu Hakhamma and Pakkhini Bangkhomnate.

The CSD officer who led today’s raid says the murders stemmed from a conflict over drugs. Investigators at the time obtained warrants to arrest three suspects: Charn, 37 year old Itthi Samakrat, and Phitak Thapthim, aged 31 at the time.

Itthi, the alleged gang leader, was shot dead in Nakhon Pathom province, neighbouring Ayutthaya, during a clash with police on March 25, 2014. The other two suspects remained at large.

CSD officers, working with investigators from provincial police, recently obtained information that Charn had been in hiding in the U Thong district of Suphan Buri. They surrounded his hideout to arrest him.

During interrogation, Charn denied all charges, claiming Itthi had carried out the murders, according to the CSD team, who handed the suspect over to local police for further legal action.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post