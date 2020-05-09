Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run

Jack Burton

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Crime Suppression Division
A suspect wanted for the murder of 4 people in Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok, was arrested in neighbouring Suphan Buri today, 6 years after fleeing arrest. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division arrested 57 year old Charn Saisang in front of a house in tambon Phlabphlachai in the central province.

Charn was wanted on a warrant issued by the Ayutthaya provincial court on charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms without authorisation.

He is a suspect in the fatal gun shootings of 2 men and 2 women at a luxury house in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya in March 2014. The victims were identified as Worawit Wangmanaopithak, Natnicha Kitsakem, Phistanu Hakhamma and Pakkhini Bangkhomnate.

The CSD officer who led today’s raid says the murders stemmed from a conflict over drugs. Investigators at the time obtained warrants to arrest three suspects: Charn, 37 year old Itthi Samakrat, and Phitak Thapthim, aged 31 at the time.

Itthi, the alleged gang leader, was shot dead in Nakhon Pathom province, neighbouring Ayutthaya, during a clash with police on March 25, 2014. The other two suspects remained at large.

CSD officers, working with investigators from provincial police, recently obtained information that Charn had been in hiding in the U Thong district of Suphan Buri. They surrounded his hideout to arrest him.

During interrogation, Charn denied all charges, claiming Itthi had carried out the murders, according to the CSD team, who handed the suspect over to local police for further legal action.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987.

Crime

Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man

Jack Burton

Published

9 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

PHOTO: Khaosod English

The stabbing death of a German man who taught English in the Central province of Prachinburi “has damaged the image of Thailand” according to provincial police, as reported in 77kaoded. But the provincial police chief says said he “expects good news soon” after he chaired a meeting of investigators looking into the case. Chief Naradech Klomthuksing was addressing reporters after an hour and a half briefing at police headquarters, updating media on the case.

The 60 year old man, identified as Klaus Wilhelm, was found stabbed in the chest at his apartment in the in main city district on Wednesday. His body wise discovered by his ex-wife, who still visited him frequently.

The mans wife told police on Wednesday that Wilhelm had called her the day before, asking her to go with him to withdraw 40,000 baht cash that his mother had sent to him from Germany.

Naradech ordered several separate task forces to be set up to investigate every aspect of the crime.

Currently equal weight is being given to the possibility that a family dispute, a woman or a robbery was the motive for the slaying. Naradech smiled after the meeting and said that “good news” would likely follow shortly with information about the case.

Source: Inspire Pattaya | 77kaoded

Crime

6 police in Samut Prakarn accused of multiple kidnappings and extortion

Jack Burton

Published

13 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

FILE PHOTO: Lawyer and president of the Crime Victim Assistance Association, Atchariya Reungrattanaphong - Nation Thailand

6 police officers and 4 civilians stand accused of kidnapping more than a dozen people for ransom in the central province of Samut Prakarn. 15 victims gave their statements to police at Klongdan Police Station yesterday. Lawyer and president of the Crime Victim Assistance Association, Atchariya Reungrattanaphong, says he has informed the national chief of police.

“The victims reached out to the association after they had been kidnapped by a gang comprised of 6 police officers and 4 civilians. I have informed national police chief Chakthip Chaichinda about the incidents and urged him to have the accused officers suspended from duty until the investigation is complete.”

One of the victims, 36 year old Nanthawat Op-orm, said that he was stopped by a group of police officers while driving from Rayong to Bangphlee district in Samut Prakarn.

“They searched my car but found nothing illegal, after which they brought me, my wife and our three children to a football stadium. They tortured me and my wife, threatening to press a drug charge, and demanded 100,000 baht in exchange for my family’s freedom.”

“Since I didn’t have the money, they locked the 5 of us in 2 rooms in a resort on Sukhumvit Road. 2 days later, they let us go after I managed to find 52,500 baht and gave it to them.”

Atchariya alleged the gang has been active in Bangbo district of Samut Prakarn and the Bangpakong district of Chachoengsao province, where they used the resort on Sukhumvit Road as their base.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

German national stabbed to death in central Thailand

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Chiangrai Times

A 60 year old German man, who worked as an English teacher, has been found stabbed to death at his home in the central province of Prachan Buri.

The Bangkok Post reports that the man’s body was discovered by his ex-wife, 45 year old Sriwan Khunmak. He has been named in Thai media as Wilhelm Klaus. It’s understood that he also has a 19 year old daughter and taught English at the THAmBRIT Mr Paul language school.

His ex-wife Mrs Sriwan says that even though they had separated, she would visit her ex-husband frequently, adding that he called her this Tuesday to ask for help collecting a 40,000 baht cheque his mother had just sent him from Germany. When she arrived at his home yesterday morning, she discovered his body.

Photo: Bangkok Post

The police, accompanied by a doctor from Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, found the victim’s body lying face down on a bed. He was wearing only shorts and had been stabbed in the chest. A blood stained knife, of the type usually used for cutting fruit, was found at the scene.

The body has been sent to Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for autopsy and a murder investigation has been launched.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

