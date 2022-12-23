Crime
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
A trouble-making monkey in Srisaket province, northeast Thailand, stole a tourist’s tote bag and launched it off the side of a cliff yesterday after finding nothing edible inside it. A team of park rangers scaled down the cliffside to retrieve the bag, which contained 50,000 baht (US$1,438) in cash.
Park rangers at Khao Phra Wihan National Park received a call from a concerned 55 year old Thai woman at 3pm yesterday. She said a wild monkey grabbed her bag, ransacked it for food, and then threw it off Pha Mor E-Daeng cliff in frustration after finding no snacks.
The tourist begged the park rangers to help her get the bag back because it contained a lot of cash, other valuable assets, and some important documents.
The kind-hearted rangers abseiled down the cliffside to locate the valuable bag. The rangers even livestreamed the mission on Facebook to ensure total transparency given the high value of the assets.
After descending for more than 100 metres, the bag containing all its original assets was found and returned to its owner.
Much to the rangers’ surprise, they found loads more lost property at the bottom of the cliff, suspected to have also been stolen and thrown down by monkeys.
The rangers collected all of the items and said they would work on reuniting them with their owners.
The Chief of Khao Phra Wihan National Park said that the wild monkeys in the area are aggressive and are always snatching stuff from tourists in search of food. Park rangers advise tourists to stay aware at all times and avoid feeding monkeys to stay safe.
Thailand’s monkeys go bananas when they’re hungry. When tourism drew to a standstill during the pandemic, tourist-dependent monkeys in Lop Buri city became ravenous. Soon enough, “monkey wars” erupted, causing chaos in the streets.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
White rice blamed for Asia’s diabetes epidemic
Huge truck crushes young motorcyclist to death in Chon Buri
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Malaysia or China? Thai court to decide if Teddy goes home
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Thailand welcomes nearly 11 million tourists this year
Accused Bangkok fraudster attempts to flee justice
Charities and leaders treat Pattaya kids to Christmas party
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Jealous Thai husband strangles wife and sleeps next to her body all night
Commerce experts predict Thailand’s consumer spending will hit 17 year high during New Year
Thai man exchanges fake US dollar bills for baht at two banks in Thailand
Taxi driver killed in railway crossing crash in Bangkok, Thailand
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Best Bites4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
Crime3 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Hot News3 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to open all land border crossings next year
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia