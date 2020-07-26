Connect with us

Crime

Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown

Jack Burton

Published 

47 mins ago

 on 

Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 77kaoded
    • follow us in feedly

With the opening of Phase 6 of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, businesses have reopened and begun hiring, but migrant workers who went home and waited for outbreak to end now find themselves on the outside looking in, unable to reenter the kingdom. The prospects for their return don’t look good despite soaring demand to revive the understaffed construction and fishing sectors.

Thailand has yet to reopen its borders, and the Immigration Bureau is stepping up efforts to curb illegal crossings to lessen the risk of infections from neighbouring countries.
The IB’s commissioner says surveillance is being increased in every border province, especially adjacent to Cambodia, to curb illegal entry of migrant workers.

Many migrant workers left the country when it went into lockdown in March. International labour NGOs estimate that about 50,000 Burmese and 30,000 Cambodian workers returned home. The number of migrant workers in Thailand, with or without work permits, was at 2.7 million before the outbreak. In recent weeks, migrant workers sneaking across the border, many seeking a return to work, have been intercepted by police.

“The Thai-Cambodian border is seeing increased smuggling activities after the construction and fishing industries started recruiting. Police and security forces are paying extra attention to this side of the border.”

Border authorities have arrested hundreds of illegal migrant workers every month since April. The largest number came from Cambodia (400-500), followed by Myanmar (200-300) and Laos (70-80).

The IB is working closely with other government agencies, as it doesn’t have adequate resources to support crackdown operations. The army, border patrol police, marine police and local officials have all been roped in.

Authorities say migrant workers nabbed recently voluntarily paid people smugglers to help them, and insist that none were victims of human trafficking. The smugglers are usually Thais or foreigners who know the terrain, and migrants are moved to the kingdom’s central provinces for transit before being dropped off at their final destinations.

“Despite the rough terrain, they can come in by foot. So most of them cross the border on foot via natural channels. If they don’t know where to get hired, they hire a driver. It’s like taking a taxi.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

6 Burmese have been nabbed in the central city district of the western Prachuap Kiri Khan province. They allegedly paid a Thai broker 6,500 baht each to help them enter Thailand. A combined team of border police, soldiers and immigration officers was dispatched to a border area in tambon Ao Noi following a tip that illegal migrants would be smuggled into the country. Officers received the information and reported to their superiors. Officers arrested the 6 men with bags crossing the border on foot. They signalled them to stop for a search and the men tried to flee, but were […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Wanchalearm Satsaksit

“We know nothing.” Cambodian authorities continue to deny any knowledge of the disappearance of Thai activist in exile Wanchalearm Satsaksit. They claim that Wanchalearm failed tot make any further visa renewal request after his current visa expired at the end of 2017. They say that no Cambodian agencies have any additional information about his whereabouts or disappearance other than what has appeared in news reports. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that Sitanun Satsaksit, Wanchalearm’s sister, received a letter on July 15 informing her of the progress of the request made by the Committee on Enforced Disappearances on June 10 […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver

Jack Burton

Published

7 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

6 illegal Cambodian migrants were caught at a checkpoint in the western border province of Sa Kaeo this weekend. Such checkpoints are proliferating, designed to stop illegal border crossings and the potential risk imported Covid-19 cases. Sa Kaeo Sa Kaeo has been a particular hotspot, with many illegal migrants attempting to cross the border to work in Thailand. ThaiBorder Control, the Royal Thai Police and regional forces have recently stepped up border control at the government’s direction. With concern of the potential spread of Covid-19 at an all time high, checkpoints are in effect on many roads in Sa Kaeo […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending