9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces | The Thaiger

Crime
9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces
6 Burmese have been nabbed in the central city district of the western Prachuap Kiri Khan province. They allegedly paid a Thai broker 6,500 baht each to help them enter Thailand. A combined team of border police, soldiers and immigration officers was dispatched to a border area in tambon Ao Noi following a tip that illegal migrants would be smuggled into the country. Officers received the information and reported to their superiors.
Officers arrested the 6 men with bags crossing the border on foot. They signalled them to stop for a search and the men tried to flee, but were later caught. During questioning, the men told authorities that they’d paid 6,500 per head baht in brokerage fees to a Thai man, who promised to send a vehicle to pick them up and take them to a Thai employer.
In a related story, 3 Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for illegally crossing the border from Cambodia in the Sa Kaeo province near the Cambodian border. Sa Kaeo has long been a hotspot for illegal immigration, and patrols there have been stepped up for fear of infected migrants sparking a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
The incident took place in the Klong Luek area as the 3 men were caught wading across a canal into Thailand from the Cambodian side near Poipet. Border Control officers made the arrests.
The 3 were named as 40 year old Soel Parvez, 27 year old “MD” and 33 year old Abdul Karim Alzad,All are Bangladeshi citizens and had their passports with them.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
Politics
Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance
“We know nothing.” Cambodian authorities continue to deny any knowledge of the disappearance of Thai activist in exile Wanchalearm Satsaksit. They claim that Wanchalearm failed tot make any further visa renewal request after his current visa expired at the end of 2017. They say that no Cambodian agencies have any additional information about his whereabouts or disappearance other than what has appeared in news reports. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that Sitanun Satsaksit, Wanchalearm’s sister, received a letter on July 15 informing her of the progress of the request made by the Committee on Enforced Disappearances on June 10 […]
Crime
Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver
6 illegal Cambodian migrants were caught at a checkpoint in the western border province of Sa Kaeo this weekend. Such checkpoints are proliferating, designed to stop illegal border crossings and the potential risk imported Covid-19 cases. Sa Kaeo Sa Kaeo has been a particular hotspot, with many illegal migrants attempting to cross the border to work in Thailand. ThaiBorder Control, the Royal Thai Police and regional forces have recently stepped up border control at the government’s direction. With concern of the potential spread of Covid-19 at an all time high, checkpoints are in effect on many roads in Sa Kaeo […]
Crime
Thai Immigration police nab human trafficker
Immigration police have arrested a 55 year old “employment agent” who allegedly trafficked illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries into Thailand. The Immigration Bureau’s commissioner identified the suspect as Petcharat Sathon at a press briefing. Officers arrested her at a hotel in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, near the Cambodian border. She’s been charged with smuggling migrant workers into the kingdom, bypassing checkpoints. Authorities say the arrest follows a tip off when the bureau learned the suspect had created a Facebook page called “Je Petch Poipet” to communicate with migrant workers looking to hire her to smuggle them into […]
