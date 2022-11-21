Crime
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
A meth addict killed and cooked his pet dog which he said was “eating his thoughts” yesterday in Udon Thani province in northeast Thailand.
In a Yaba (“crazy drug”)-induced psychotic episode, 24 year old Manat [surname withheld] beat his dog’s head with a shovel until it was dead, chopped up its body into pieces, and cooked it into a stew.
Manat’s father and villagers were terrified he would murder someone so they called officers from Dong Yen Police Station to the scene.
By the time police arrived, Manat was already making a meal out of the dog. When he saw the police, he let them arrest him.
Manat told police he killed the dog because the dog “would eat his thoughts.” Police said Manat was high on meth.
At 6pm, reporters travelled to the scene to speak to Manat’s 62 year old father Sanae Sin. Sanae showed reporters where Manat killed the dog. A pestle, mortar, a cup of chili paste, and tools Manat used to dissect the dog’s body lay on a bed outside. A shovel covered in blood was left next to the house.
Manat’s father said his son killed and began to eat the family pet, seven year old “Chao Kati,” when he was arrested. Sanae buried all the parts of Chao Kati that were left.
Usually, Chao Kati was cared for by Sanae’s daughter-in-law who wasn’t at home as she had gone to work in Bangkok.
Sanae said his son has been addicted to meth for many years since he fled the military. Manat also sniffs glue and benzene thinner, said his father.
Sanae said Manat hallucinates every day and always thinks a ghost is following him around the house. Sanae said he forbade his son from taking drugs years ago but he never listened.
Manat’s father has been suffering for many years. He said he cannot ask his son to make money or do anything in case he kills him. He said he hopes the police can hope get his son off drugs.
Manat used to be a diligent young man but “turned into a ghost” when he became addicted to drugs, said Sanae.
Just last week, a man high on meth was arrested for sexually assaulting two dogs in Pattaya.
