Connect with us

Sponsored

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bett Asia

Sponsored 

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a number of fundamental changes in our way of life, including in the way we learn. Online education, which had previously only been available to a select few, suddenly became the standard everywhere. This shows how educational technology, or EdTech, has been an important key that enables learning despite the lockdowns and disruptions. It unlocks new possibilities for delivering education at a scale. With EdTech, educational institutions are able to adopt models that can withstand interruptions. Moreover, it raises their standards of learning outcomes.

In the post-pandemic world, classrooms need to shift and make room for technology-aided curriculums that will go hand in hand with traditional lesson plans. This switch has, of course, come with its fair share of challenges. That’s why it’s important for educators to adapt to the new ways of teaching and get familiar with EdTech. And just in time when educators and teachers need to transform the way they teach, Bett Asia comes to Thailand with an EdTech leadership summit and expo for educators in the country.

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Bett Asia

Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo will take place on 11 – 12 October 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.  It invites education professionals from all across Thailand to explore and experiment with the latest tools, technologies, and resources set to revolutionise the learning environment and enhance students’ experiences within the classroom. Furthermore, an exciting lineup of speakers will discuss and demonstrate various topics and ideas around EdTech.

Besides discussions, there will also be the Classroom Theatre to showcase the latest innovations solutions that are revolutionising teaching and learning and enabling creative learning experiences to engage all students.

Introducing the Bett Asia 2022 Overarching Theme

As the education community looks beyond the immediate crisis reaction to ensure that learning never stops, the overarching theme of Bett 2022 is ‘Education as a catalyst for change’. In addition, six themes will sit underneath the overarching theme of ‘Education as a catalyst for change. These include Leadership, wellbeing, Inclusion, Future, Skills, and Innovation. These themes will structure the two full days of content at Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo, empowering education stakeholders to discuss their primary concerns and goals.

Why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia EdTech Leadership Summit & Expo

Here are the reasons why the Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo this year is too good to miss.

1. Learn how to reinvent your classroom with digital learning EdTech

Bett Asia Summit and Expo, an EdTech summit and expo

PHOTO: Bett Asia

Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo 2022 will host some of APAC’s brightest voices in education. They will provide you with the knowledge and skills to harness technology to transform your classroom and improve learning outcomes for all learners. You can hear from experts and practitioners on how we should be rethinking pedagogy within the wider context of the EdTech ecosystem, as well as leading whole-school community wellbeing, all while ensuring a high-quality, sustainable distance learning provision and equitable access to all students. Bett Asia is also proud to welcome Chandran Nair, Founder & CEO of the Global Institute For Tomorrow who will outline his views on why the future is biological and not digital and how the next chapter of human awareness and development will require bold innovations in education.

2. Get started on developing AI skills in students

We are living in times of change where artificial intelligence (AI) has become more commonplace. That’s why it’s essential for educators to prepare students for an AI-enabled world and successfully embrace its potential. But to do so, educators need to first grasp how AI works and how to use it properly. At Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo 2022, you’ll gain an insight into practical AI applications learning that can be used in schools, colleges, universities, and training centres from Jerry Tan of Lattel Robotics.

3. Gain updated teaching resources from high-tech brands

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Bett Asia

In the expo & summit, you can get up close and personal with the latest technologies. Moreover, you may also experiment with cutting-edge products from tech superpowers, including Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Zoom. Senior experts from these leading brands will also share their vision and approach to driving the future of technology in education. Larry Nelson, Microsoft, for example, will share how the current landscape can support the acceleration of education transformation in a meaningful and impactful way.

4. Get insights into the cutting-edge innovations of EdTech from the latest startups

Discover emerging innovations within the EdTech sector from regional and international experts. Brand new for 2022, Bett Asia is excited to launch their first-ever Bett Asia Startup Competition. Produced in collaboration with SuperCharger Ventures, the competition will recognise the very best that Asia’s EdTech startup space has to offer. Moreover, it showcases cutting-edge innovations that are powering change in education across the region.

5. Meet industry peers in the region 

Bett Asia Summit and Expo, an EdTech summit and expo

PHOTO: Bett Asia

Taking part in Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo means enjoying exclusive networking opportunities. It’s not every day you will meet and greet inspiring education experts, government officials, and world-class brands who lead the way in educational transformation. Additionally, the summit and expo also provides a space for educators across the region to get together. Thus, you can connect, exchange ideas, and inspire each other.

So, are you excited to be a part of the Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo? Click HERE to register and come together with fellow educators and experts to celebrate what’s happening in the EdTech space and how to implement it in schools throughout the region. And if you want to get all the latest updates on Bett Asia 2022 in Bangkok, click HERE.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Former Thai deputy PM Suthep cleared of corruption charges by Supreme Court
Pattaya58 mins ago

Pattaya burglar snatches over 50,000 baht from Chinese expat
Thailand1 hour ago

THAI expects bankruptcy court to approve revised rehabilitation plan
Sponsored18 mins ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Thailand17 hours ago

US tourist tips Thai woman 100 dollars to thank for her kindness
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai airlines discounts on domestic flights
Guides17 hours ago

15 delicious Thai breakfast that make it easy to rise and shine
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa17 hours ago

Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Thailand17 hours ago

Woman falls down hole while walking on a pavement near Bangkok
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
Thailand18 hours ago

26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
World18 hours ago

Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Crime18 hours ago

Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Economy19 hours ago

Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Crime19 hours ago

Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Cannabis News19 hours ago

Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending