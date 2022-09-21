Sponsored
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a number of fundamental changes in our way of life, including in the way we learn. Online education, which had previously only been available to a select few, suddenly became the standard everywhere. This shows how educational technology, or EdTech, has been an important key that enables learning despite the lockdowns and disruptions. It unlocks new possibilities for delivering education at a scale. With EdTech, educational institutions are able to adopt models that can withstand interruptions. Moreover, it raises their standards of learning outcomes.
In the post-pandemic world, classrooms need to shift and make room for technology-aided curriculums that will go hand in hand with traditional lesson plans. This switch has, of course, come with its fair share of challenges. That’s why it’s important for educators to adapt to the new ways of teaching and get familiar with EdTech. And just in time when educators and teachers need to transform the way they teach, Bett Asia comes to Thailand with an EdTech leadership summit and expo for educators in the country.
Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo will take place on 11 – 12 October 2022 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok. It invites education professionals from all across Thailand to explore and experiment with the latest tools, technologies, and resources set to revolutionise the learning environment and enhance students’ experiences within the classroom. Furthermore, an exciting lineup of speakers will discuss and demonstrate various topics and ideas around EdTech.
Besides discussions, there will also be the Classroom Theatre to showcase the latest innovations solutions that are revolutionising teaching and learning and enabling creative learning experiences to engage all students.
Introducing the Bett Asia 2022 Overarching Theme
As the education community looks beyond the immediate crisis reaction to ensure that learning never stops, the overarching theme of Bett 2022 is ‘Education as a catalyst for change’. In addition, six themes will sit underneath the overarching theme of ‘Education as a catalyst for change. These include Leadership, wellbeing, Inclusion, Future, Skills, and Innovation. These themes will structure the two full days of content at Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo, empowering education stakeholders to discuss their primary concerns and goals.
Why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia EdTech Leadership Summit & Expo
Here are the reasons why the Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo this year is too good to miss.
1. Learn how to reinvent your classroom with digital learning EdTech
Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo 2022 will host some of APAC’s brightest voices in education. They will provide you with the knowledge and skills to harness technology to transform your classroom and improve learning outcomes for all learners. You can hear from experts and practitioners on how we should be rethinking pedagogy within the wider context of the EdTech ecosystem, as well as leading whole-school community wellbeing, all while ensuring a high-quality, sustainable distance learning provision and equitable access to all students. Bett Asia is also proud to welcome Chandran Nair, Founder & CEO of the Global Institute For Tomorrow who will outline his views on why the future is biological and not digital and how the next chapter of human awareness and development will require bold innovations in education.
2. Get started on developing AI skills in students
We are living in times of change where artificial intelligence (AI) has become more commonplace. That’s why it’s essential for educators to prepare students for an AI-enabled world and successfully embrace its potential. But to do so, educators need to first grasp how AI works and how to use it properly. At Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo 2022, you’ll gain an insight into practical AI applications learning that can be used in schools, colleges, universities, and training centres from Jerry Tan of Lattel Robotics.
3. Gain updated teaching resources from high-tech brands
In the expo & summit, you can get up close and personal with the latest technologies. Moreover, you may also experiment with cutting-edge products from tech superpowers, including Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Zoom. Senior experts from these leading brands will also share their vision and approach to driving the future of technology in education. Larry Nelson, Microsoft, for example, will share how the current landscape can support the acceleration of education transformation in a meaningful and impactful way.
4. Get insights into the cutting-edge innovations of EdTech from the latest startups
Discover emerging innovations within the EdTech sector from regional and international experts. Brand new for 2022, Bett Asia is excited to launch their first-ever Bett Asia Startup Competition. Produced in collaboration with SuperCharger Ventures, the competition will recognise the very best that Asia’s EdTech startup space has to offer. Moreover, it showcases cutting-edge innovations that are powering change in education across the region.
5. Meet industry peers in the region
Taking part in Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo means enjoying exclusive networking opportunities. It’s not every day you will meet and greet inspiring education experts, government officials, and world-class brands who lead the way in educational transformation. Additionally, the summit and expo also provides a space for educators across the region to get together. Thus, you can connect, exchange ideas, and inspire each other.
So, are you excited to be a part of the Bett Asia Leadership Summit & Expo? Click HERE to register and come together with fellow educators and experts to celebrate what’s happening in the EdTech space and how to implement it in schools throughout the region. And if you want to get all the latest updates on Bett Asia 2022 in Bangkok, click HERE.
