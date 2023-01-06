Man stabs 14 year old girl to death upon release from prison in northeast Thailand

A man released from prison three days ago stabbed a 14 year old girl to death as she got off the school bus in Roi Et province in northeast Thailand this morning.

The assailant, 36 year old Preecha Wichaisorn, followed the school bus on a motorbike until it reached Ban Lao Wittayakhan School at 8am. As the students were getting off the bus, Preecha jumped and stabbed his 14 year old relative.

He dragged her off the bus and continued to stab her. Two teachers managed to get him off her and she was rushed to Roi Et Hospital where she passed away.

The young girl was stabbed once in the neck and twice in the chest.

Police have already arrested and detained the killer, who was released from prison three days ago after being put away for assault.

Pol. Lt. Cl. Natsat Sawatphon from Mueang Roi Et Police Station in northeast Thailand says Preecha has a history of mental illness but not drug use. He has a history of violence, physical assault, and use of weapons including guns and knives, said the officer.

Preecha told police that he stabbed the deceased to death because he was angry at her. He believed she had poisoned him, causing him to have diarrhea.

The killer told police that he was sitting outside his house when he suddenly heard the deceased’s voice say, “I’ll feed you ‘Red Dog’ herbicide.”

After that, Preecha apparently had diarrhea for several days and was convinced that his 14 year old relative had poisoned him.

Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong, spokesperson for the National Police Agency, said that Preecha had previously had problems with the child’s parents and a history of mental illness.

Police charged him with “killing with intention.” He tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

A 30 centimetre kitchen knife and blood samples from the scene were collected as evidence.