Man extradited from Thailand to Australia to face murder charge

A man charged with the murder of another man in 2014 has been extradited from Thailand to Australia. The man, 33 year old Antonio “Tony” Bagnato, carried out the murder of 25 year old Bradley Dillon along with others. The suspects shot Dillon in the back three times and stabbed him repeatedly at a car park in Leichhardt, a suburb of Sydney.

Bagnato moved to Thailand in 2014 and had been remanded in a Thai prison. Detectives travelled to Thailand to formally extradite him, and he arrived in Sydney this morning. He was taken to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

Bradley Dillon had been trying to settle a debt for his sister when he was murdered. He was lured to his death by a text message. After the group of attackers shot and stabbed Dillon multiple times at the car park, he managed to get onto a road, where he then collapsed. Paramedics were unable to revive him. Dillon was a father. Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said…

“Investigators have continued to work tirelessly to ensure this man faced justice for his alleged involvement in Mr Dillon’s murder.”

Bagnato’s case will continue in court on September 22.

