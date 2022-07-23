Crime
Man extradited from Thailand to Australia to face murder charge
A man charged with the murder of another man in 2014 has been extradited from Thailand to Australia. The man, 33 year old Antonio “Tony” Bagnato, carried out the murder of 25 year old Bradley Dillon along with others. The suspects shot Dillon in the back three times and stabbed him repeatedly at a car park in Leichhardt, a suburb of Sydney.
Bagnato moved to Thailand in 2014 and had been remanded in a Thai prison. Detectives travelled to Thailand to formally extradite him, and he arrived in Sydney this morning. He was taken to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.
Bradley Dillon had been trying to settle a debt for his sister when he was murdered. He was lured to his death by a text message. After the group of attackers shot and stabbed Dillon multiple times at the car park, he managed to get onto a road, where he then collapsed. Paramedics were unable to revive him. Dillon was a father. Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said…
“Investigators have continued to work tirelessly to ensure this man faced justice for his alleged involvement in Mr Dillon’s murder.”
Bagnato’s case will continue in court on September 22.
SOURCE: Australian Associated Press | Sydney Morning Herald | 9 News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
More heavy rain throughout Thailand today and tomorrow
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
A Mission To Unchain And Rescue The Working Elephants With Digital Art – Unchained Elephants
Man extradited from Thailand to Australia to face murder charge
11 ministers beat no-confidence vote, including PM Prayut
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Minister claims he didn’t say Thai government was using spyware
Pattaya’s egg thief scrambles yet again
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Japan keeps hitting new records in Covid-19 cases
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money
Thai opposition calls out Prayut over military spending
Thailand News Today | Opposition grills Thai govt on corruption
Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
-
Health11 hours ago
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
-
Singapore1 day ago
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
-
South3 days ago
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back
-
Crime3 days ago
US thug gets 5 years for brutal assault of Thai model in subway