Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone

In the early hours of Friday morning, a teenage girl was found lying on Pattaya Beach with her phone missing. The 15 year old Thai-British national had reportedly been sleeping without moving, even though it was raining. Rescue workers arrived to take the girl, ‘Ann’, to a hospital, when Ann’s friends noticed that her iPhone 11 was missing.

One of Ann’s friends told The Pattaya News that Ann had left her friends to drink with another group. When the rain started pouring and everyone else ran for shelter, Ann did not. The friend said…

“Then, the rain started to pour, so everyone needed to find shade, but Ann was just sitting there.”

It remains unclear so far how Ann lost her phone, and whether or not it was stolen. It’s also not clear if Ann’s parents have been informed about the incident.

Earlier this month, another person was also taken to a hospital from Pattaya Beach. The 29 year old man may have suffered a panic attack after experiencing unfamiliar symptoms from smoking the Cannabis. He had bout a joint from a vendor at the beach. But after he had finished half the joint, he felt his chest tighten, and he became dizzy.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News