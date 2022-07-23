Connect with us

Pattaya

Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

In the early hours of Friday morning, a teenage girl was found lying on Pattaya Beach with her phone missing. The 15 year old Thai-British national had reportedly been sleeping without moving, even though it was raining. Rescue workers arrived to take the girl, ‘Ann’, to a hospital, when Ann’s friends noticed that her iPhone 11 was missing.

One of Ann’s friends told The Pattaya News that Ann had left her friends to drink with another group. When the rain started pouring and everyone else ran for shelter, Ann did not. The friend said…

“Then, the rain started to pour, so everyone needed to find shade, but Ann was just sitting there.”

It remains unclear so far how Ann lost her phone, and whether or not it was stolen. It’s also not clear if Ann’s parents have been informed about the incident.

Earlier this month, another person was also taken to a hospital from Pattaya Beach. The 29 year old man may have suffered a panic attack after experiencing unfamiliar symptoms from smoking the Cannabis. He had bout a joint from a vendor at the beach. But after he had finished half the joint, he felt his chest tighten, and he became dizzy.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

23RD
2022-07-23 17:54
She might have been smoking some off the nefarious substances that have been widely available in Pattaya for a few weeks now and gone into some sort of induced trance.
palooka
2022-07-23 18:29
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: left her friends to drink with another group Drink what? She is 15 years old.
DesperateOldHand
2022-07-23 18:55
We've already lost when the center of concern is a missing mobile gadget. Priorities.
ChrisS
2022-07-23 20:02
"left her friends to drink with another group"  Seems to me that she either drank WAY too much or possibly drink spiked if she managed to sleep through heavy rain. Maybe this 'other group' should be explaining to the police…
Faraday
2022-07-23 21:14
Quote of moderated post removed.   Moderator 
Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

