Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung
PHOTO: Re-enactment of the alleged crimes held yesterday – The Pattaya News
A suspect is now in custody following a series of armed robberies in the Bang Lamung area.
Bang Lamung police arrested 33 year old Weerayut ‘Aun’Keandee earlier this week. According to the police report, on November 7 the suspect robbed local residents in Soi Plaifan in Nong Plalai.
The suspect drove up to the side of a victim, who was also driving their motorbike, and threatened them with a gun. The victim fell off his motorbike.
The suspect then used his gun to threaten the victim. The suspect stole a gold necklace before speeding away, leaving the man laying on the side of the road.
On November 11, the same suspect threatened another victim on Nongketnoi Road. Again, at gunpoint, the victim handed over 700 baht in cash to the suspect.
Weerayut has now been charged with armed robbery and has allegedly admitted to the crimes.A re-enactment of the crime was conducted yesterday afternoon.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
PHOTO: Bart Helmus and his Thai wife during an earlier police questioning session in Pattaya
39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus has finally been taken off life support at the Sa Kaeo hospital at 6pm last night. He had been reported to be ‘braindead’ by police sources since his admission to hospital a week ago.
After having been declared braindead by numerous unconfirmed police reports, and having his other major organs being kept alive since a dramatic showdown with police in Sa Kaeo in which he shot himself in the head, Mr Helmus’ condition has deteriorated.
You can read more about the circumstances leading up to Mr Helmus’ shooting himself in a sugar cane plantation near the Cambodian border HERE.
There had been confusion in the Thai media over his death and condition since the shooting, but multiple Thai police officials confirmed he was ‘alive’ but declared braindead by attending doctors. His vital organs had been kept alive on life support and the US embassy had been involved with the situation since he shot himself in a short stand-off with police last Friday.
No official statement has been issued other than saying that Mr Helmus’ organs had stopped responding to treatment.
It wasn’t clear if he was removed from life support before his organs “stopped responding”.
SOURCE: 77kaoded
Bangkok
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
PHOTO: Sanook
A well-known restauranteur in Samut Prakan, south east of Bangkok, 61 year old Ekkaphat, has filed a report with the Samut Prakan Police over a missing 5 million baht from his bank account.
Ekkaphat told police that he had previously deposited 5 million baht into a bank in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate. He went to update his bankbook and found the account had been closed and his 5 million baht was missing.
Shocked, Ekkaphat asked the bank where his money had gone and they informed him the money was transferred to a new account that was also in his name. After the transfer of the total funds, 2.5 million baht was withdrawn by someone who allegedly forged Ekkaphat’s signature.
Sanook report that, as of yesterday, Ekkaphat was at the Samut Paknam Hospital as a result of extreme stress, high blood pressure, and fainting spells. While Sanook were speaking to Ekkaphat, he received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be an employee of the bank in question. According to the report, she promised that the bank would take full responsibility for the incident. The woman also asked for permission to visit Ekkaphat.
Soon after, the bank representative arrived at the hospital with a fruit basket. She insisted that the bank HQ will take care of the problem but they needed to investigate if there was any money left in the account. After speaking to Ekkaphat alone, the woman left the ward and returned to her car without answering any questions to the waiting media.
The only statement made was that she had talked to Ekkaphat and an agreement was made.
Police say they have now issued a summons for the bank branch manager and employees but have yet to receive a full report and transaction dates from the bank.
“All of Ekkaphat’s accounts have been frozen to track down all movements and to find out all who are connected to the case.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Police net haul of crystal meth and yaba valued at 360 million baht
PHOTOS: INN News
Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division of the Royal Thai police have carried out three separate busts across the country, confiscating over a tonne of crystal methamphetamine and 40,000 yaba pills. They say the haul is valued at 360 million baht.
Thai Residents reports that the first arrests took place in Phichit province, central Thailand, where a 22 year old man named only as Kriangkrai, and a 21 year old man named as Worachun, were apprehended in a truck carrying 1,000 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice). That arrest led police to a third suspect, a Burmese man transporting drugs from the north to central Thailand.
All three men have reportedly confessed to receiving the drugs from a source in the north of the country and were attempting to transport the drugs for distribution in Bangkok and suburbs.
In the second bust, police were acting on a tip-off that a shipment of drugs was due to be exported by air freight from Thailand. At Don Muang airport, they found eight kilograms of crystal methamphetamine concealed in a wall clock that had been placed in a box destined for Japan. There is no further information on any arrests as a result of this seizure.
Officers were again acting on a tip-off in the third case, after receiving intelligence that a former offender was in touch with prison inmates in the north and north-east of the country and that the group was using social media to sell drugs.
Police arrested a 42 year old named only as Jukapong, along with four other suspects, in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in southern Thailand. They were found with 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a kilogram of marijuana and 40,000 methamphetamine (yaba) pills.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai Airways must modify rehabilitation plan to survive: Airline President
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
Inaugural Thailand Charter Week in Phuket opens tomorrow
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
Police net haul of crystal meth and yaba valued at 360 million baht
Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription
Two Thai companies caught producing banned agri-chemicals
Bangkok’s office rental hot spots
Thailand ranks in top five economies for salary increases
The curious tale of the second-hand BMW – Future Forward MP winds back the clock on events
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
MP removed after murder conviction
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
Trending
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thailand’s road carnage is getting worse
- Bangkok3 days ago
Increase in use of biodegradable krathongs pleases Bangkok governor
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
8,600 lanterns to be launched during Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng festival
- Bangkok3 days ago
TAT opens 100 baht tourism scheme
- News3 days ago
Drunk man reports car stolen
- Northern Thailand4 days ago
Nakri weakens to a storm as it heads into Laos
- Crime3 days ago
‘Coconut Water Gang’ arrested for trafficking children in Phuket
- News3 days ago
Thai Airways offers One Pass One Price Value Card