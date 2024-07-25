Man arrested for using Butter Bear profile to exploit children

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A 51 year old man has been arrested for using the profile of Butter Bear to deceive a 12 year old girl into recording explicit videos. Police discovered multiple victims, with some having been threatened for as long as five years.

The arrest took place at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in Mueang Thong Thani. Police Lieutenant General Worawat Watnakornbancha, along with Kamolsit Wongbootnoi from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), Police Major General Attasit Sutsangaun, Police Major General Sathit Promutai, Police Major General Chusak Khanatnit, and Police Colonel Khampee Promsonti, reported the operation named INNOCENCE.

The operation resulted in the capture of a man using the profile of a popular bear mascot, Butter Bear, to lure a 12 year old girl into recording explicit videos.

The collaborative effort between the TCSD and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) from the United States was a part of a training program with Thai Cyber Police. The case came to light when the mother of the 12 year old girl reported to the Chanthaburi Police Station that her daughter had been threatened by an anonymous individual to send explicit photos and videos.

The girl had been playing a well-known online game, Arena of Valor (AoV), on her mobile phone and had interacted with a user named dek-d.com through the in-game chat.

Their conversations, initially about the game, eventually turned personal, leading to an exchange of contact details and a shift to chatting on the LINE app. The perpetrator, using the LINE ID butter bear!! The profile picture of the popular bear mascot convinced the girl to send explicit photos and videos.

When she became aware of the malicious intent and refused to send more, the perpetrator threatened to publicly release the materials, causing her significant stress and behavioural changes.

Upon learning of the situation, the girl’s parents promptly reported the matter to the police. Following an investigation, police arrested 51 year old Surapong Thavorn. During questioning, Surapong confessed to targeting children under 18 years old for years, reported KhaoSod.

He admitted to having at least five victims, including one who had been blackmailed from the age of 14 until 18. The police believe there are more victims and are actively investigating to provide further assistance.