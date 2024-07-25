Disabled granddaughter killed in Thai woman’s murder-suicide bid

Photo via Matichon

A Thai woman in the central province of Kanchanaburi suffering from multiple congenital diseases failed in her attempt to commit murder-suicide. Only her six year old disabled granddaughter was killed in the attempt.

Jamroon, a 58 year old Thai man, summoned officers from Latya Police Station to his residence in Wang Dong sub-district, Mueang district, Kanchanaburi, on Tuesday, July 23. His granddaughter, a six-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, had tragically passed away, while his wife, Bee, also 58 years old, sustained severe injuries.

According to police reports, the lifeless body of the young girl was found inside their single-storey home. Nearby, Bee lay injured, with serious wounds to her neck and head. Officers observed a torn rope and an electric wire that Bee had used in a suicide attempt from a crossbeam.

Jamroon explained that he, his wife, their daughter, and granddaughter lived together in the house. He and his daughter worked daily, so his wife was responsible for taking care of their granddaughter. The girl was unable to care for herself due to her cerebral palsy symptoms since birth.

According to Jamroon, his wife loved her disabled granddaughter very much and was always worried that no one would take care of the girl if she died. Jamroon always soothed and calmed her down but her stress and worries worsened due to her congenital diseases.

Jamroon said his wife had been suffering from hypertension and diabetes for a long time and was recently diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. He believed this stress led to her murder-suicide plan.

Jamroon disclosed that he received a call from his wife at about 1pm on the day of the incident. His wife asked him to rush home due to an emergency. He did not know any details about the emergency she mentioned but travelled home from work immediately.

Jamroon was shocked by the scene he encountered. His wife was lying with a bloody wound to her head and marks around her neck while his granddaughter was lifeless. His wife kept asking Jamroon to get her another rope, saying she wanted to die with her granddaughter.

Jamroon ignored her plea and contacted the police for help. Bee was admitted to hospital in a severe condition but the doctors later confirmed her safety. However, Bee remains in hospital as her family and the police are worried that she will attempt to take her own life again.

Matichon reported that Bee would face a charge of intentional murder. The punishment is the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.