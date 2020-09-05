Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs
Police arrested a 50 year old man for allegedly carrying 112 million baht worth of illegal drugs. Police searched his pickup truck at a Sakon Nakhon checkpoint in Northeast Thailand and found 75 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills and marijuana.
The methamphetamine was separated into 1-kilogram packs. They also found 2,000 methamphetamine pill, known as speed, police say. The marijuana was compressed into 16 bars weighing 1 kilogram each. Altogether, the street value is around 112 million baht, police say.
Truck driver Khongsak Jitrawang, from the Isaan province Kalasin, was stopped at a police checkpoint. At first, the driver said he was also a police officer. He later said he was a bus driver and was offered 200,000 baht by a Lao national to carry the drugs to Bangkok, according to police. He allegedly picked up the drugs from a forest area in Sakon Nakhon and was to drop them off in Bangkok.
Police say the man also admitted to driving 50 kilograms of marijuana down from Sakon Nakhon to Bangkok last month. He told police he was paid 50,000 baht for that delivery.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Police arrested a Singaporean and an Indonesian man for allegedly selling illegal guns, explosives and ammunition after police found bullets, grenades and handguns in a condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district. The Singaporean man, known as 26 year old Bink, and the Indonesian, known as 32 year old Aiden, are facing charges of possession and selling of guns and explosives without a licence. The suspects entered Thailand last year on education visas. Police got a tip about the alleged gun sellers, saying they drove a red Mercedes. Police tracked down the car and searched a condo where the 2 men allegedly stored […]
Crime
Woman allegedly kills elderly stylist over bad haircut
A young woman was arrested yesterday after she allegedly killed an elderly hairstylist for giving her a bad haircut. Araya Sra-On is facing charges of intentional murder as well as robbery for allegedly stealing jewellery off the woman’s body after she’d allegedly murdered her. Police say Araya has admitted to killing 74 year old Banyat Kanthong at her shop in Phitsanulok, a province in Northern Thailand, according to Thai media reports. She told police the stylist gave her a bad haircut. Reports say Araya is either 26 or 22 years old. Banta’s body was found in the shop’s restroom by her […]
Crime
Police arrest 7 for alleged face mask scam
Police arrested 7 people allegedly involved in a multi-million baht scam selling face masks online and not delivering them. The Royal Thai Police teamed up with police in Seoul and Hong Kong for the investigation. Police say 3 Thai women and 4 Cameroon nationals were arrested on fraud charges. The transnational investigation started when complaints were filed by people in Seoul and Hong Kong, claiming they had paid for large shipments of face masks, but did not receive their orders. 12 million baht was made in the alleged scam, according to the deputy national police chief and director of the […]
