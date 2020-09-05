Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive | The Thaiger

A mobile coronavirus testing unit was parked in front of a Bangkok condominium today after a former resident tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. The Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control says they stocked the biosafety trailer with enough equipment to test 300 people.

A 37 year old DJ tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine check at a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on drug charges. Thailand went 100 days without a reported local transmission. Health officials are scrambling to figure out how the man was infected and how many people came in contact with him. He has no record of travelling out of the country.

The man lived in the Baan Suan Thon Phuttha Bucha condominium building. The Ministry of Public Health had the building in the city’s Thungkhru district disinfected yesterday. Officials from the institute set up the biosafety trailer for residents that want to get tested. The Nation Thailand did not say if the test was mandatory and if the institute charged for testing.

“The Covid-19 test results on 12 people who were in contact with the patient, including six of the patient’s family members, showed negative…This move is aimed at alleviating uncertainty among people living in the condominium. The results of the tests are expected within one to two days.”

