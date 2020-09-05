Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive
A mobile coronavirus testing unit was parked in front of a Bangkok condominium today after a former resident tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. The Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control says they stocked the biosafety trailer with enough equipment to test 300 people.
A 37 year old DJ tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine check at a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on drug charges. Thailand went 100 days without a reported local transmission. Health officials are scrambling to figure out how the man was infected and how many people came in contact with him. He has no record of travelling out of the country.
The man lived in the Baan Suan Thon Phuttha Bucha condominium building. The Ministry of Public Health had the building in the city’s Thungkhru district disinfected yesterday. Officials from the institute set up the biosafety trailer for residents that want to get tested. The Nation Thailand did not say if the test was mandatory and if the institute charged for testing.
“The Covid-19 test results on 12 people who were in contact with the patient, including six of the patient’s family members, showed negative…This move is aimed at alleviating uncertainty among people living in the condominium. The results of the tests are expected within one to two days.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Events
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
“Please return to your seat, pull down your tray table and prepare for the in-flight catering.” If you can’t make money by flying people on jets, set up a restaurant selling your airline food instead. Now Thai Airways has transformed its old cafeteria in Bangkok into a pop-up restaurant serving, well, the same airline food they used to serve during flights. But have we missed Thai Airways’ airline food that much? Apparently yes. The pop up was mobbed by the locals on opening day. Without a hint of sarcasm, airline spokesperson Kanta Akanitprachai said they set up the restaurant, complete with […]
Crime
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Police arrested a Singaporean and an Indonesian man for allegedly selling illegal guns, explosives and ammunition after police found bullets, grenades and handguns in a condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district. The Singaporean man, known as 26 year old Bink, and the Indonesian, known as 32 year old Aiden, are facing charges of possession and selling of guns and explosives without a licence. The suspects entered Thailand last year on education visas. Police got a tip about the alleged gun sellers, saying they drove a red Mercedes. Police tracked down the car and searched a condo where the 2 men allegedly stored […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ
More than 600 people are now being traced as a result of the random Covid-19 case of the 37 year old DJ who tested positive last Wednesday without being out of the country at any time. Thai health authorities are under pressure to find the source of his infection. It’s only 1 local case after exactly 100 days of no local infections, but the situation has set the CCSA into a spin whilst it’s in the middle of preparation for a wider re-opening of the country’s borders. The man’s case was identified shortly after being sent to a drugs corrections […]
Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking 112 million baht worth of drugs
Phuket launches app, passengers rate taxi drivers
National parks may close annually to recover wildlife
Thai traffic jam as tourists wait for the Koh Chang ferry
Thousands head to Koh Chang, 3 hour wait for island ferry
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Woman allegedly kills elderly stylist over bad haircut
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Food services return to Thailand’s domestic flights
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ
Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
When will the world open up again for travel?
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Expats3 days ago
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
- Crime2 days ago
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
- Thailand3 days ago
Eva Air pushes back Phuket flights to July 2021
- Crime3 days ago
Philippine president says “kill the drug traffickers”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Malaysia bans citizens from high risk countries
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers