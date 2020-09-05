image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

35 seconds ago

 on 

Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath
    • follow us in feedly

A mobile coronavirus testing unit was parked in front of a Bangkok condominium today after a former resident tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. The Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control says they stocked the biosafety trailer with enough equipment to test 300 people.

A 37 year old DJ tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine check at a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on drug charges. Thailand went 100 days without a reported local transmission. Health officials are scrambling to figure out how the man was infected and how many people came in contact with him. He has no record of travelling out of the country.

The man lived in the Baan Suan Thon Phuttha Bucha condominium building. The Ministry of Public Health had the building in the city’s Thungkhru district disinfected yesterday. Officials from the institute set up the biosafety trailer for residents that want to get tested. The Nation Thailand did not say if the test was mandatory and if the institute charged for testing.

“The Covid-19 test results on 12 people who were in contact with the patient, including six of the patient’s family members, showed negative…This move is aimed at alleviating uncertainty among people living in the condominium. The results of the tests are expected within one to two days.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive | News by The Thaiger

Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chalinee Thirasupa

“Please return to your seat, pull down your tray table and prepare for the in-flight catering.” If you can’t make money by flying people on jets, set up a restaurant selling your airline food instead. Now Thai Airways has transformed its old cafeteria in Bangkok into a pop-up restaurant serving, well, the same airline food they used to serve during flights. But have we missed Thai Airways’ airline food that much? Apparently yes. The pop up was mobbed by the locals on opening day. Without a hint of sarcasm, airline spokesperson Kanta Akanitprachai said they set up the restaurant, complete with […]

Continue Reading

Crime

2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

Police arrested a Singaporean and an Indonesian man for allegedly selling illegal guns, explosives and ammunition after police found bullets, grenades and handguns in a condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district. The Singaporean man, known as 26 year old Bink, and the Indonesian, known as 32 year old Aiden, are facing charges of possession and selling of guns and explosives without a licence. The suspects entered Thailand last year on education visas. Police got a tip about the alleged gun sellers, saying they drove a red Mercedes. Police tracked down the car and searched a condo where the 2 men allegedly stored […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Thai health authorities track and trace 600+ people linked to 37 year old DJ | The Thaiger

More than 600 people are now being traced as a result of the random Covid-19 case of the 37 year old DJ who tested positive last Wednesday without being out of the country at any time. Thai health authorities are under pressure to find the source of his infection. It’s only 1 local case after exactly 100 days of no local infections, but the situation has set the CCSA into a spin whilst it’s in the middle of preparation for a wider re-opening of the country’s borders. The man’s case was identified shortly after being sent to a drugs corrections […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending