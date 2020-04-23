Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol | The Thaiger

Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.

“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”

The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.

Chiang Mai, again, is heading for over-40C temperatures today with a threat of storms. Khon Kaen will be a slightly milder 34C today. Phetchabun, right in the centre of central Thailand, is heading for 36C today with a possibility of rain storms.