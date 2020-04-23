Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol | The Thaiger

Crime
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
Weather
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.
“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”
The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.
Chiang Mai, again, is heading for over-40C temperatures today with a threat of storms. Khon Kaen will be a slightly milder 34C today. Phetchabun, right in the centre of central Thailand, is heading for 36C today with a possibility of rain storms.
Hot News
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Yesterday at 3 pm the director of Ban Hua Na Lao school in the Phetchabun province (central Thailand), 59 year old Narongwit Phakham turned himself in to Ban Tiew Police after being accused of molesting a student at his school.
Following up on a video clip of the school director allegedly molesting the schoolgirl in his school office, police officials requested an arrest warrant from the Phetchabun Provincial Court.
The video went viral on social media last week.
Narongwit refused to answer any questions from the media and says he would only give details in the court.
Deputy Chief Police of Petchabum Colonel Chaiyach Chaemachan reveals that the man was charged in court with indecent assault of a minor aged under 13 years of age. The crime is punishable to a maximum of 15 years in jail or 500,000 baht fine, or both.
The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.
The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year. She was in her Prathom 6 or last year of primary school.
SOURCE: Thairath / The Nation
Crime
Car thief rammed as the owners take matters into their own hands
A car thief has been apprehended by the owner of the car he stole. Police in the central Samut Sakhon province, just west of Bangkok, arrested 32 year old Not Jeankow on Monday. The theft took place at around half past midnight at a used car lot. ‘Not’ already had a warrant out for motor vehicle theft and broke the nationwide curfew to steal the car.
On Saturday, Not visited Karnika Raksakorn, the owner of a secondhand car dealership. Pretending he was going to buy a car ‘Not’ grabbed the keys to a Bronze Toyota Altis while Karnika looked away. Karnika didn’t notice the missing keys at the time. The car had the license plate 9867.
Then after midnight, ‘Not’ returned to the lot and simply drove the car away. Later on Sunday, officials learned that the stolen car was spotted on the roads but the suspect, and the car, escaped before they arrived on the scene.
Authorities kept an eye on the roads in the area, believing he would return. On Monday Pisek Kaewpila, the 37 year old son in law of Karnika, drove around searching for the missing vehicle. Someone called him and said the thief had gone into a house to fetch a phone. Pisek drove to the house, but ‘Not’ saw a car coming and quickly drove away. Pisek notified police and kept following the suspect.
Pisek then made a spontaneous decision to drive into the stolen car. ‘Not’ tried to escape but police arrived just in time and arrested him, taking as evidence the now-damaged car. It’s not clear who is going to pay for the damage repairs.
‘Not’ had previously stolen 2 motorbikes and sold them in the Nong Khaem District of Bangkok.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Khaosod
