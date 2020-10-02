Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed | The Thaiger

Crime
Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed
Police are tracking down a man who allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and holding her captive, threatening to kill her. The 40 year old man allegedly posted photos of his 18 year old ex-girlfriend, handcuffed with a message to the woman’s family, saying he will kill them if they report to police.
The woman has been missing since Tuesday. Her 19 year old cousin made a post on Facebook claiming that her cousin was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Police were made aware of the post and have been questioning the family and friends.
They say the ex-boyfriend forced the woman to get on a motorcycle in Nakhon Phanom’s Phon Sawan district and drove off with her. He later allegedly created a Facebook account under a different name and posted the photos of the woman in a dark room, handcuffed.
A Thai newspaper acquired a video clip they say is of the man involved in the alleged abduction. In the clip, a man says the woman has a new boyfriend. He allegedly said he cannot let her go free because she knows about his illegal activities, adding some conspiracy stories that gang members may have done “something” to her. He allegedly said she will never see her family again.
Police are still investigating and say they have tracked the man’s phone to the Sakon Nakhon’s Phanna Nikhom district in the far north east of the country.
Crime
Man wanted on murder charge killed in police shootout
A man wanted on a murder charge was killed in a police shootout yesterday in Prachuap Kiri Khan. The 36 year old man was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his aunt with a .38 gun back in August. He allegedly shot her because she refused to testify in his favour for a court case against him for allegedly attacking her husband.
The man fled from Phetchaburi to Prachuap Kiri Khan and found a house to rent near a forest. Police were able to track him down and say they came to the man’s house, asking him to surrender. They say the man refused and fired at least 2 shots at police. Police fired back, killing him.
The man’s body was found in the forest by the house with 9 bullet wounds and a .38 gun nearby.
Thailand
Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding
In an effort to reduce overcrowding in Thailand prisons, the Justice Ministry is looking into allowing chronically ill inmates to be released on a royal pardon. There’s also talk of shortening sentences for those incarcerated on drug charges, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.
Overcrowding has been a problem at Thailand’s prisons, especially now more space is required for new inmates to go through a quarantine before being released in the prison population to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Somsak spoke to the heads of 143 of Thailand’s prisons, saying that while some prisoners have been released early and some jail terms have been suspended, the prisons still have too many inmates.
To reduce the crowding, Somsak is suggesting releasing chronically ill inmates on a royal pardon. The sick inmates would not be those not eligible for patrol or early release, he says.
At the moment, the ministry is working on a new regulation to help overcrowding by reducing the jail sentences for drug offenders, but they would also be released with an ankle monitor for home detention, Somsak says.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
A routine checkpoint in Pattaya has led to the re-arrest of a 31 year old man recently released from prison following his role in a murder 14 years ago. The Pattaya News reports that Somphong Kaewpaijit was arrested in possession of a machine gun and illegal drugs. He was previously found guilty of involvement in the murder of jet-ski champion, Teerawat ‘Oct’ Lahip.
The car in which he was travelling was stopped at a routine checkpoint on North Pattaya Road. In total, 5 occupants of the car were arrested, 3 men and 2 women. In addition to Somphong, the other 2 men arrested have been named as 28 year old Nattaphon Singboon and 26 year old Jakkrit Nongyai. The female suspects have been named as 28 year old Sunisa Jaikla and 19 year old Hathaichanok Odklan.
Police have also seized weapons and ammunition from the vehicle, including a machine gun and handgun. The driver was carrying the handgun, which contained 6 bullets, on his waist, while the Uzi machine gun, containing 22 bullets, was under his seat. 4 additional bullets were also discovered in the vehicle. A variety of illegal drugs has also been confiscated, including nearly 5 grams of Ketamine and 20 methamphetamine pills.
All 5 suspects face charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal drugs. It’s alleged Somphong has told police the firearms and drugs belong to him, adding that the weapons were necessary to protect him from a powerful enemy, but declined to share with police a name of who the alleged enemy may be. He says the drugs were purchased from a well-known group at a Pattaya nightclub. Neither the name of the group nor the nightclub has been released.
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
