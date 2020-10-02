Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed | The Thaiger

Police are tracking down a man who allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and holding her captive, threatening to kill her. The 40 year old man allegedly posted photos of his 18 year old ex-girlfriend, handcuffed with a message to the woman’s family, saying he will kill them if they report to police.

The woman has been missing since Tuesday. Her 19 year old cousin made a post on Facebook claiming that her cousin was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Police were made aware of the post and have been questioning the family and friends.

They say the ex-boyfriend forced the woman to get on a motorcycle in Nakhon Phanom’s Phon Sawan district and drove off with her. He later allegedly created a Facebook account under a different name and posted the photos of the woman in a dark room, handcuffed.

A Thai newspaper acquired a video clip they say is of the man involved in the alleged abduction. In the clip, a man says the woman has a new boyfriend. He allegedly said he cannot let her go free because she knows about his illegal activities, adding some conspiracy stories that gang members may have done “something” to her. He allegedly said she will never see her family again.

Police are still investigating and say they have tracked the man’s phone to the Sakon Nakhon’s Phanna Nikhom district in the far north east of the country.

