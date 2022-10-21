Kind Thai woman takes in homeless ladyboy who robs all her stuff

A kind-hearted woman from Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, took in a homeless ladyboy who had nowhere else to go. After two weeks, the ladyboy left in the middle of the night stealing a car, a motorbike, a TV, an iPhone, gold, and even an electric fan.

The victim, 27 year old Nawarat, posted on Facebook offering a big cash reward to anyone who can help track down the master thief…

“Please press like and share everyone. This is a dangerous person. Whoever can give me clues will get a 20,000 baht reward. I took in a person who is not my relative. I took them in because I felt sorry for them because they didn’t have a home. They couldn’t go home because their parents wouldn’t take them… I trusted they would be able to return, but I was wrong.

“They did a lot of things to my house which I was unaware of in the past two weeks. On the last day, we argued because they slandered people in the house and lied about many things. They took out informal loans and loan sharks were coming to my house.

“In the past two or three days, they started acting very strangely. They borrowed my car to buy sweetcorn to sell and returned it as normal. Then, at 2am, people in the neighbourhood saw them carrying my belongings out of my house. No one dared to intervene and I didn’t know until the morning.

“They took my red Nissan Almera with Chon Buri registration ขย5219 and my motorbike with Chon Buri registration 3กค2262. They also took a phone and TV. If anyone sees them, I will reward you. Please kindly share.”

Nawarat told reporters that she took in 38 year Wichai, aka “Golf,” because she saw they had nowhere else to go. Golf was born a man but is a ladyboy and has a personality like a girl, said Nawarat.

The victim explained that she knew Golf had a history of theft and drug abuse but wanted to allow them to turn a new leaf. Nawarat said she treated Golf like a member of her own family.

The victim explained that Golf stole a car, a Honda motorbike, 2 baht of gold, an iPhone, a TV, and an electric fan – the total damages totalling hundreds of thousands of baht.

After Nawarat’s Facebook post went viral, she got a Line message from Golf…

“Give me two days and I’ll give you 30,000 baht. Then, I will repay 500 baht per day until I have completely paid you back. Please give me one more chance, I had to do it because I’m in debt.”

The victim later posted a photo of the Nissan Almera on Facebook, saying she had found it at an “illegal pawnshop” in Bang Saen.

So far, Golf has not been arrested by police. However, Nawarat said she will be pursuing criminal charges until Golf has been prosecuted.