Connect with us

Crime

Indian man barely remembers murder he committed 50 years ago

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An Indian man barely remembers committing murder 50 years ago. (via Asia One)

You’d think murdering someone is something you’d remember. But a man in India recently nabbed for an unsolved murder nearly 50 years ago appeared shocked when he was arrested. He said he only had a vague recollection of the incident.

A 70 year old woman was murdered in 1973 in the village of Saijpur in the Gujarat state of India. It was suspected that she fought with a robber and took a fall and died. She lay dead in her home for several days before her body was discovered after someone complained of a wretched smell.

Right away, a witness was named who was seen in her house the day of her killing. The brothers of 27 year old Sitaram Bhatane even said that they remembered him robbing people and that he was guilty of the murder. But then, the man vanished into thin air. Police were never able to track him down.

Long after the case went cold, police would arrange visits to the suspect’s hometown of Rajni about 600 kilometres away. They would make these trips twice a year at random times, and ask around his original neighbourhood to see if anyone had any information on a long-time fugitive. Even his brothers and other family members said they hadn’t seen him since the murder.

In the present day, Gujarat police spent the last several months preparing for the safety and security of upcoming elections for the state assembly. One of their pre-emptive measures was to share a list of local known criminals and troublemakers to round up for fear that they would interfere in the election.

Bhatane has been left on the list of known troublemakers for decades and was including this year’s list. Officers doing routine checks on all criminals in his hometown were shocked to discover he had come back to town. Authorities believe it’s the first time anyone remembered him returning home since the murder.

Asia One reported that he spent a few years in Mumbai but mostly drifted around the north of India surviving on small crimes and begging for money by singing devotional songs. He now has a bad hip, walks with a limp, and is going deaf.

When police paid him a visit, confirming his identity by voting card and being identified by his brother and nephew, he was stunned to be arrested for the murder. He said that he remembered the location and the house and that he was trying to rob it but the victim resisted and there was a struggle. He didn’t remember her murder and seem to show no remorse. He appeared genuinely perplexed by the police arresting him after so much time has gone by.

“Even I can barely remember it, how on earth are you pursuing it 50 years later? I don’t remember, how can I possibly remember? It was so long ago.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Lifestyle28 mins ago

Best plants to repel mosquitoes in Thailand
Crime30 mins ago

Indian man barely remembers murder he committed 50 years ago
Cultural Activities58 mins ago

Bangkok library celebrates centenary by accepting UNESCO award
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Hot News1 hour ago

Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
World1 hour ago

Libyan suspect in Lockerbie bombing in US custody
Weather2 hours ago

Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Japanese government wants to offer additional 80,000 yen to new parents
Thailand2 hours ago

Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Crime2 hours ago

Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Crime3 hours ago

Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Thailand3 hours ago

Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Economy3 hours ago

Financially embarrassed elderly Thai man found hanged one day after birthday
Bangkok3 hours ago

Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Crime4 hours ago

Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Crime4 hours ago

Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending