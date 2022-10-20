Crime
Illegal immigrants sneak into Thailand in modified pickup truck
Police were stunned when they found two illegal immigrants squeezed under the cargo bed of a modified pickup truck in Tak province, northern Thailand, yesterday.
As KhaoSod put it, “nice idea, but illegal.”
A “spy” informed the police that two Thai men in a pickup truck were carrying illegal immigrants who had just snuck across the border from Myanmar into Thailand.
Police pulled over the pickup on the Mae Sot – Amphoe Muang Tak Road. At first glance, the vehicle looked completely ordinary. Police couldn’t find anyone in it aside from the two Thai men, who were acting as if nothing was wrong, said police.
However, trusting the spy, the police conducted a thorough search. Police lifted a carpet to find that a hatch had been dug out of the cargo bed. Police opened the hatch to find two young Burmese women – wearing face masks – stuffed into the tiny space. They could not produce any immigration documents.
Police arrested both men who confessed to smuggling young Burmese people into the kingdom looking for work.
Other countries may consider Burmese people fleeing unrest in Myanmar as refugees. However, Thailand does not usually recognise them as such, leading many Burmese people to illegally cross over Thailand’s porous border in search of more opportunities.
Seeking status as a refugee in Thailand is notoriously hard and people who attempt it often end up stuck living in abysmal conditions at camps along the border for years on end. So, most Burmese wanting to start a new life in Thailand take the risk of illegally crossing over the border.
Police said the men will be punished according to the law.
In August, alleged spies from the Burmese junta – disguised as Buddhist monks and nuns – were among 54 Burmese people arrested at a three-storey building in Tak province. None could produce immigration documents.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ganja galore: Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand
India issues licenses for nasal COVID vaccine
Pattaya: 9 reasons to visit Sin City in 2022
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
US military advised to prepare for Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Illegal immigrants sneak into Thailand in modified pickup truck
Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui