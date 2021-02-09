Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | The Thaiger

Tens of thousands of people across Thailand woke up over the past 24 hours that they have been victims of a dodgy online money-making app concocted by the “SPM Shopping Mall” through the website www.shopping.baironghj.com

This is roughly how it works…

Victims would transfer money to to a Thai account… all online. The app promised returns of up to a 3-fold profit within 10 days up to 2 weeks.

They would be asked to rate items in the online shopping mall by ‘clicking’ on the item as a positive rating. They would be rewardedfor their efforts, based on the number of clicks and the money they invested. The more money they invested, the more opportunities they had to click items. So, of course, after getting some early small payouts from the app, people gleefully invested more… and more.

It is currently thought that many hundreds of million baht is involved in the elaborate pyramid scheme.

So who’s behind all this?

Here’s a list of the domains that were registered for this grand scam….

1: https://spm.baironghj.com

2: https://spm.diyinobuone.com

3:https://spm.klayky.com/

4: https://shoppingmall.ubsguoji.com

5: https://shoppingmall1.klayky.com

6: http://shoppingmall.diyinobuone.com

All of them were registered in different cities in China and Hong Kong between March 2020 and Dec 2020 by Mr.Xiao Dong Gan (e-mail email@yeah.net)

