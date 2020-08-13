Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises | The Thaiger

Wishuda Vittayasinthana, a 37 year old businesswoman, was interrogated at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Police Station yesterday following a major traffic incident on Tuesday night. She told police she went out drinking due to business stress before crashing her Mercedes into a motorcycle at Khae Rai Intersection around 10pm. In a panic, she lost control of the car and rammed into more vehicles and passersby as she was being chased by the original motorcycle owner and police.

She said was afraid of being attacked by the people whose vehicles she hit, so she didn’t stop. She told the officers that she wanted to apologise to everyone for all her actions in the incident. Police said officers questioned some victims of the incident for more details, while Wishuda would be tested for drug use at a hospital after the interrogation.

“Wishuda said she was heavily drinking before driving because she had a problem with her business partner and was allegedly defrauded out of millions of baht. Her blood alcohol level was over 4 times the legal limit.”

“She felt sorry for her behaviour and wanted to apologise to all victims involved. She stated she will take responsibility for the incident.”

According to the police statement, Wishuda will be transferred to the Ratchada District Court today for prosecution over the charge of drunk driving causing injury and property damage as well as hit-and-run charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News