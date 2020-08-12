Connect with us

Crime

Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians

Jack Burton

Published 

11 mins ago

 on 

Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

A 37 year old businesswoman tried to run over pedestrians with her car near Bangkok’s Khae Rai Intersection and Tao Poon MRT station, after learning her business was embezzled out of millions of baht. She was allegedly drunk at the time. Bang Sue police were notified of the incident in the early hours of this morning and tracked down the car, but the driver tried to flee to Or Tor Kor Market in Chatuchak district.

It was reported that she tried unsuccessfully to ram pedestrians near Khae Rai Intersection in Nonthaburi province at 11:00 last night and then headed into Bangkok.

Police tried to stop the car but failed, until it collided with another car, resulting in substantial damage to the 2 vehicles and 4 motorcycles. Several people were injured, including driver Wishuda Vittayasinthana, who was sent to hospital.

Wishuda’s father reportedly told police that she was stressed due to her business being embezzled out of millions of baht, and drank heavily before heading off.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The 3-finger salute is being used as a symbol for anti-government student protests

The British Embassy has issued travel advice that applies to all foreigners living in Thailand. The ‘advice’ refers to the escalation of the student and activist anti-government protests. In the past, generally, these situations don’t end well once there is a critical mass and the government, via the Army, decide to step in.But at this stage the tone of both sides has been peaceful. The government are mindful of the impact of the local Covid-19 outbreak, and the lockdowns, and would want to avoid any bad publicity from a student protest crackdown to exacerbate the situation. The Thai PM has, […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Deputy AG in Vorayuth case resigns | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The deputy attorney-general who endorsed public prosecutors’ decision not to prosecute Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya in the controversial hit-and run case which took the life of a senior police officer, has handed in his resignation. A statement released today from the Office of the Attorney-General announced that Deputy AG Nate Narksook has tendered his resignation letter to Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong, to indicate his honesty in the handling of the Vorayuth case. The resignation will only become effective after it’s approved by the AG. According to the statement, Narksook insists he performed his duty as assigned and endorsed the prosecutors’ […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

AoT press charges against laptop-smashing former policeman – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

AoT press charges against laptop-smashing former policeman &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger

The Airports of Thailand have now lodged an official complaint about a former policeman with anger issues who, along with his foul-mouthed female partner, berated airline ground staff and smashed the company laptop after missing a flight last Saturday (video below). AoT are filing a lawsuit with Don Mueang police even after the man apologised and admitted he had been too late to board the flight. Speaking about the incident, Thai AirAsia says it was due to depart the flight at 6pm and arrive in Khon Kaen at 7.15pm, with passengers invited to board from 5.20pm. Staff repeatedly called for remaining […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending