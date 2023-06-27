Nakhon Ratchasima highway police nab 3 with counterfeit licences

Picture courtesy of Hot Line News ปากช่อง Facebook

Nakhon Ratchasima‘s Highway Police apprehended three individuals accused of using counterfeit driving licences. The police warned the public of the serious repercussions of using such forged documents, reaffirming that genuine licences can only be obtained through the Department of Land Transport.

Pol. Capt. Pichrut Kulwimonprateeb, commander of the 6th Provincial Police Station, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Jiraphan Rujirakul, deputy commander, and Pol. Lt. Col. Wisanu Khamnonmuang, another deputy commander, yesterday ordered a checkpoint to be set up on Highway No. 2, in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district.

Three suspicious vehicles were stopped for inspection, leading to the discovery of the fake licences. The drivers of the vehicles were Som Sak, a 48 year old man, Samhan, a 54 year old man, and Boonrot, a 59 year old woman. They presented counterfeit documents when asked for their driving licences.

Upon inspection, it was found that none of the three licences had been issued by a government agency. Further checks with the National Police Office and the Department of Land Transport also failed to reveal any records of such licences being issued to the suspects, reported KhaoSod.

During interrogation, the three individuals revealed that they hadn’t undertaken the required driving tests at their local transportation office. Instead, they had obtained these licences from a driving school, allegedly for a fee of 2,000 to 3,000 baht (US$57 to US$85). They also mentioned that they had been using these counterfeit documents for more than a year now.

The concerned officers have recorded this information for future investigation. The suspects have been informed of the allegations against them – forgery and usage of fake government documents. They were then handed over to Nong Sarai police station for further legal action.

Nationwide, highway police have been ordered by Maj. Gen. Jiraphop Puridej, commissioner of the police, to intensify their fight against crime on roads. Special attention is being given to crimes contributing to road accidents, such as weapons, drug trafficking, and the use of fake licences.

The public has been cautioned against getting involved with fraudulent individuals promising to provide driving licences without the need for tests at the transportation office. The manufacturing and use of forged documents, in accordance with section 265 of the Criminal Code, can result in one to five years imprisonment, and a fine between 1,000 to 10,000 baht (US$28 to US$283). The highway police said…

“People who fail to undertake driver’s test, yet pay money to get a fake licence, pose a danger to innocent road users. It’s crucial for licenses to be examined and issued only by the Department of Land Transport.”