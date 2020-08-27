High rank police officer allegedly caught on video at illegal gambling den | The Thaiger

A high ranking police officer is being investigated for allegedly gambling after a video of men playing a dice game at an illegal gambling den was shared on social media. One of them appears to be a senior officer for the Royal Thai Police.

A Royal Thai Police spokesperson says if the man is a police officer, he will face both disciplinary action through the police department and criminal charges. The national police chief has always made clear that if an officer breaks the law, they will face severe punishment, the spokesperson says.

“If any officers are found guilty of breaking the law, their superiors too will face disciplinary punishment for negligence to do with their subordinates.”

Police say they are investigating to confirm whether or not the man is a senior police officer. Police did not say where the video was taken, but Nation Thailand reports some suspect the gambling den is in Central Bangkok.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand