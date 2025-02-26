Thai man consumes silica gel in fried rice and feels sick

Photo by จิระพงศ์ บาส via Facebook group/ พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค

A Thai man took to a social media platform to seek legal advice after a restaurant served him fried rice containing desiccant, or silica gel, which made him feel unwell.

The Thai man shared his story in the Facebook group พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค (meaning We Are Consumers) yesterday, February 25. He posted pictures of the silica gel found in his fried rice, along with a screenshot of the restaurant’s admission of responsibility.

Advertisements

The man explained that he ordered crispy pork lard from the restaurant and added an instant noodle seasoning to the dish, as he found it tasteless. While eating, he felt as if he were chewing on sand but initially assumed it was the seasoning.

He ate half of the dish before noticing small, clear balls in his fried rice and suddenly realised that what he felt was not sand but silica gel, which is used as a desiccant to absorb moisture.

He immediately stopped eating and separated some of the silica gel balls from the rice. He took a photo and shared it with the restaurant owner, who admitted that the cook accidentally dropped the desiccant into his food.

According to their conversation, the owner claimed that a packet of silica gel was inside a package of ready-to-eat crispy pork lard. The packet was torn, allowing the silica gel to spread inside the package and into the man’s dish.

As the man consumed a considerable amount of silica gel, he felt nauseous and wanted to vomit at around 5am the next day.

Advertisements

He sought medical attention and was informed by a doctor that silica gel is not a life-threatening substance but can cause nausea. The doctor advised him to drink plenty of water to help flush it out of his system.

In his latest update, the man stated that he no longer wished to take legal action against the restaurant, as the owner agreed to compensate him and cover his medical expenses.

Another shocking and dangerous object found in food was reported in November last year when a diner was injured while eating spaghetti from a well-known chain and later discovered glass in the dish. The restaurant reportedly took responsibility for the incident by covering the cost of the meal and the victim’s medical treatment.