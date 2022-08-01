Connect with us

Crime

Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand

Published

 on 

A couple from Buriram province, northeast Thailand, have admitted to chaining up their 11 year old granddaughter to a pole and beating her with a stick. Social services went to investigate at the couple’s house in Lam Plai Mat district today after a local man posted a video of the child, tied up in chains, on social media out of concern.

Officials from Buriram social services and officers from Lam Plai Mat Police Station rushed to investigate after seeing a video of the child with chains tied to her legs on social media. The child was chained to a pole at the house when they arrived at the scene.

The young girl – “A” [pseudonym] – told social services and police that her grandma and grandpa, who raised her since she was young, chained her up to stop her from going outside. A said that sometimes she gets lonely and wants to go out to play with her friends, but if she does, her grandparents will beat her with a stick when she gets home.

A said that her grandparents threatened her by saying if she removed the chain and snuck out of the house, they would bring red ants to bite her. A’s grandparents have also strangled her before, she told police. A told police that she was scared and in pain.

Both grandparents admitted to chaining up A to a pole to stop her leaving the house. The couple told police that A is stubborn and likes to run away when they go out to work, sometimes coming home in the dark. A kept escaping so they “had to chain her,” they said. Her grandparents said they chained her up for her safety.

The grandparents told police that on one occasion, A snuck out of the house to play and was raped by a local 45 year old man named “Love.” The man tricked her by taking her to buy sweets before raping her, said her grandparents. A’s grandparents were so terrified it would happen again that they chained A’s legs to a pole to stop her from leaving the house when they weren’t in.

Local roast chicken merchant Chor Wanitklang told police he has seen the grandparents punish A many times before because A is “stubborn” and “does not obey” them. Chor said at first he did not want to interfere because it was a family affair, but when he saw A chained up to a pole, he wanted to help her. He had seen her chained up many times before finally deciding to intervene, he said.

Chor asked his son to take a video of A and post it on social media and ask the relevant agencies to help her. Even if the child is naughty, no child should be treated so violently, said Chor.

Social services said they will ensure that A is not treated like this again.

SOURCE: CH7

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Guest1
2022-08-01 16:50
Social services went to investigate at the couple’s house in Lam Plai Mat district today after a local man posted a video of the child, tied up in chains, on social media out of concern  Of course, just "out of…
Guest1
2022-08-01 16:55
And it gets more crazy: he grandparents told police that on one occasion, A snuck out of the house to play and was raped by a local 45 year old man named “Love.”  Would love to read, that a police complain was…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis22 mins ago

Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Thailand36 mins ago

Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand37 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
Sponsored3 days ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Central Thailand1 hour ago

House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Politics2 hours ago

Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Crime3 hours ago

Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths3 hours ago

3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Guides3 hours ago

Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Transport4 hours ago

Toll gate collapses in central Thailand
Weather4 hours ago

At least 28 dead in a flood in the American state of Kentucky
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket security guard shoots raging bar customer holding a sword
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok chief says 300 water pumps need changing to fix floods
Weather6 hours ago

Lightning strike kills seven cows in Nakhon Ratchasima
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19 preventing LAAB immunisations available from August 1
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending