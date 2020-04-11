Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
A number of German expats have been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly trying to remove a community Covid-19 coronavirus barrier. The expats claim the barrier was blocking access to their home.
Locals, however disagreed, claiming the barrier was vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and filed a police report. The district headman claims the moving of their barrier was an illegal act and says the Germans should be prosecuted and fined. Chiang Mai Immigration was also called in to investigate the visa status of the Germans involved.
Chiang Mai One News claims it isn’t clear whether the barrier was completely preventing the Germans from accessing their properties. However from Chiang Mai News’s photo the barrier looks like it would stop a herd of stampeding elephants, let alone the German expats trying to get back to their property.
Chiang Mai One says it’s one thing to require a temperature check before being allowed to enter an area, but if these people were being denied access to the homes that would be another matter.
Xenophobia against foreigners, mainly ‘farang’ or caucasians, is popping up from time to time across Thailand where some Thais are blaming foreigners for the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom, despite the disease originating in China. Thais, restricted to their homes and unable to work, are looking for someone to blame and becoming increasingly frustrated and distressed about the situation.
This week a Phuket-based Facebook page ‘Spotlight Thailand’, mostly an anti-corruption advocate, went full rogue when the owner of the page called on local Phuketians to grab slingshots and rocks to fire at “shit tourists” who were defying the curfew or not wearing face masks. The original post was followed up with pictures of ‘foreigners’ travelling around the island or visiting various locations in a ‘shame file’.
Whether intended as a joke or not, there were hundreds of vicious responses in the comments to the posts endorsing the post and showing photos of their slingshots at the ready.
“Get out from my country if you cannot stay at home. Shit tourist#”
At this stage there have been no cases of foreigners being hit by high-speed rocks and the offending Facebook page has been taken down, by Facebook.
The Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand has been economically ruinous to Thais and working expats, particularly in the country’s tourist areas which will one day hope for the foreigners to return and open up their pockets once again.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Chiang Mai News
Air Pollution
North still choked with dangerous smog
Chiang Mai takes the number one spot for air pollution yet again today, as a thick shroud of smog blankets huge areas of the province. Thailand’s Pollution Control Department reported today that dangerously thick smog covered the upper northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. A red alert signifying severe air pollution was posted for the three northern provinces.
Levels of PM2.5 (smoke and dust particles 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter) ranged from 32-241 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in the North over the past 24 hours. The governmnent-set “safe” level is at 50mcg, double the international standard.
PM2.5 was measured at 108mcg in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.
In Chiang Mai, PM2.5 rose to 101mcg in tambon Chiang Phuak of Muang district, 100 in tambon Sri Phum, and 241 in tambon Muang Khong of Chiang Dao district.
In Mae Hong Son, the PM2.5 level reached 121 in tambon Chong Kham of Muang district.
Lower, but still unsafe levels of dust were reported in Mae Chaem and Muang districts of Chiang Mai; Mae Mo and Muang districts of Lampang, Muang district of Lamphun, Muang district of Phayao, Chalerm Phrakiat district of Nan and Mae Sot district of Tak.
Air quality was deemed “good” in the city district of Uthai Thani, at 32mcg, Wichian Buri district of Phetchabun with 36 and the city district of Nakhon Sawan at 37.
According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels ranged from 44-48mcg in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Police say most Chiang Mai curfew violators drunk
More than 250 people have been arrested in Chiang Mai province since the national state of emergency was enacted on April 3 to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, after breaking its subsequent curfew. Police say most were drunk.
Another 43 people were arrested overnight on Tuesday for violating curfew. Police report that amongst those arrested, 2 were in possession of illicit drugs as well. Many of the remaining people “had also been drinking.”
Police say they have so far arrested 278 people for violating the curfew in Chiang Mai.
“Anyone caught breaching the curfew is being fined 1,500 baht and faces being imprisoned for 15 days. After release, they’re subject to 7 days of home detention and a 1 year probation period.”
There have yet to be any reports of police officers with the virus, though 17 are in quarantine and under close observation.
Chiang Mai’s governor yesterday issued an alcohol ban, prohibiting all alcohol sales from April 10 to 20.
“Anyone found in violation of this will face up to a year in jail and or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus
There’s likely to be a rush on for booze over the next few days in Chiang Mai. The northern province is banning alcohol sales for 10 days, from April 10 – 20 in its local battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat issued the order yesterday.
He says the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee has already issued emergency measures to deal with the outbreak in Chiang Mai, but the situation has not improved.
“To enhance measures to monitor, control, and prevent the spread of the virus by focusing on risks of infection and people’s needs, the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee has ordered retail and wholesale stores to temporarily stop alcohol sales.”
He added that the announcement was made under the Communicable Diseases Act, and the national state of emergency declared last week
“Entrepreneurs who violate this order will be punished with not more than a year in prison or a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both, under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act, or they will face not more than 2 years in jail or a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both, under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree.”
“This order will be in effect from April 10 to 20.”
SOURCE:The Nation
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
Gang of 6 steal 5 motorbikes from Ayutthaya police station
New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand
Chon Buri struggles with severe drought
New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19
Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Phuket reports 2 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday)
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
6,500 curfew violators face judgement
Covid-19 robots to the rescue
Alcohol Ban in Phuket, from today (Saturday)
Soi Dog Foundation distributes over 11 tonnes of food to stray animal feeders across Phuket
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
Japan offers anti-flu drug Avigan for free to fight coronavirus
Krabi and Phang Nga issue lockdown orders
Phuket adds Kathu and Chalong sub-districts to ‘lockdown’ list
