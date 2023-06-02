Fugitive in Phuket tourist murder returns to Norway

Photo via The Phuket News.

There’s been a new development on an international fugitive wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for the murder in Phuket.

The fugitive, Roger Bullman, is wanted for the murder of British tourist Amiptal Bajaj at a Phuket resort in 2019. Bullman has returned to his home country of Norway, The Phuket News reported this morning. Bullman had been on the run in Asia for the past four years, spending much of his time in Vietnam, before leaving Thailand on a false passport and arriving in Oslo.

In August 2019, Bullman, then 53 years old, admitted to choking Bajaj with a restraint hold during a fight that started over Bullman making too much noise in his hotel room. However, he maintained that the killing was accidental. Despite a formal request by Karon Police to deny him the opportunity to be freed on bail, Bullman was released by the Phuket Provincial Court after he was arraigned.

Bullman left Thailand on a false passport and landed in Paris on May 26, and on May 28, he arrived at Oslo Airport.

Upon his arrival in Oslo, Bullman appeared tired and depressed, stating that he was in bad shape and needed to see the emergency room. He expressed his desire to be with his daughter, whom he hadn’t seen in four years, reports Phuket News.

Bullman admitted again to strangling and killing Bajaj, but still insisted it was accidental. His lawyer, Farid Bouras, confirmed that Bullman had been in contact with the police and informed them of his return home, stating that he will be questioned when his health permits.

Unni Grøndal, press manager for the Oslo police district, said police were aware of Bullman’s return and were in dialogue with his defence attorney. She added that Bullman had expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Norwegian police.

If prosecuted in Thailand, Bullman risks between 10 and 15 years in prison, with Thai prison conditions considered among the worst in the world. Grøndal stated that it is likely that Thai police will transfer the case to Norway for investigation, as Norway does not extradite citizens to Thailand. Bullman hopes the police choose not to press charges, but Grøndal made it clear that he will be prepared to defend himself in court if necessary.