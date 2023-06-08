Former temple abbot allegedly sexually assaults teen girl in Thailand

PHOTO: Unsplash/Nicolas Häns

An elderly former temple abbot, who is 78 years old, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16 year old girl and threatening to destroy her family’s home within the temple grounds. The girl’s brother secretly recorded the abbot’s behaviour and handed the evidence to the police, leading to the abbot’s suspension.

Today, a 25 year old man identified as ‘A’, and his 16 year old sister, ‘B’, reported the incident to Thai media, along with the video evidence. The abbot’s alleged abuse took place almost every day for over three months at a temple in Ayutthaya province.

B stated that she lived with her family within the temple’s area where they sold lottery tickets for a living. The incidents started in April when the abbot phoned to buy lottery tickets late at night. After buying the tickets, he refused to pay, sexually assaulted the girl, and then threatened her not to tell anyone.

The abuse continued with the abbot threatening to demolish her family’s home if B did not visit him at his residence within the temple grounds. The girl complied due to fear for her family’s shelter. The girl eventually confided in her brother, who reported the incident to the police. Despite the suspension, the abbot persisted in threatening B and her brother.

A revealed that he first learned of his sister’s ordeal on May 25. He had confronted the abbot to request that he stop abusing and threatening his sister, who had developmental disabilities. However, his requests were denied. The brother then reported the case to the Ayutthaya police, but they initially said there wasn’t enough evidence.

On May 28, the brother secretly filmed the abbot’s behaviour and gave it to the police as evidence. The police investigated the case with Social Development and Human Security and sent B to Ayutthaya Hospital for a physical examination.

The former abbot has been suspended, but he is currently on temporary release. Before taking legal action, the police will continue their investigation and gather evidence while awaiting B’s physical exam results.