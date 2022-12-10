Connect with us

Crime

Document forgers arrested in Chon Buri

Published

 on 

Police have arrested document forgers in Chon Buri and Kanchanaburi in connection with the forgery of bank and salary statements that were used to defraud loan companies out of about 20 million baht (US$600,000).

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said yesterday that Satawat Chaengchawee and Wanwisa Pramjon were arrested at their home in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri.

Polawat Srithong and Ratanaporn Lawan were apprehended in Kanchanaburi on Thursday.

They were charged with fraud, inputting information into computer systems and forging documents.

According to Jirabhop, Satawat and his wife Wanwisa opened websites offering forged bank statements and salary confirmation letters for people to use in applying for loans from financial institutions and seeking permission from embassies to work or study abroad.

Police seized two computers, two tablets and a motorcycle they used to withdraw money from ATMs. The police also froze 16 bank accounts.

Polawat and Ratanaporn opened bank accounts and let the two other suspects use them and their official identities to carry out their crimes, police said.

Satawat charged clients 6,000 baht (US$170) to 50,000 baht depending on the size of the money orders and transactions on the bogus statements.

Satawat had previously been arrested for the same crime and sentenced to five years and four months in jail. He was released on bail pending an appeal when he committed the current crimes.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 min ago

UPDATE: Polish men identified after assaulting Cambodian woman
Crime36 mins ago

Document forgers arrested in Chon Buri
Phuket2 hours ago

Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Sponsored1 hour ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Thailand2 hours ago

The Ultimate Thrill & Chill, Day & Night Place in Phuket | Blue Tree Phuket
Video2 hours ago

Dancing to the rhythm of her own beat ft. Sophie Indracusin | Thaiger Podcast EP.15
Crime20 hours ago

VIDEO: Thieves mess with the wrong gold shop owner in northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria
Expats21 hours ago

Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Tourism21 hours ago

Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.
Phuket21 hours ago

Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Crime22 hours ago

Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets in Thailand
Thailand22 hours ago

Twitter investigation discovers mass censorship & blacklisting under previous regime
Thailand22 hours ago

Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Patong22 hours ago

Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
Protests23 hours ago

Teen protestor claims police harassment
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending