Document forgers arrested in Chon Buri

Police have arrested document forgers in Chon Buri and Kanchanaburi in connection with the forgery of bank and salary statements that were used to defraud loan companies out of about 20 million baht (US$600,000).

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said yesterday that Satawat Chaengchawee and Wanwisa Pramjon were arrested at their home in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri.

Polawat Srithong and Ratanaporn Lawan were apprehended in Kanchanaburi on Thursday.

They were charged with fraud, inputting information into computer systems and forging documents.

According to Jirabhop, Satawat and his wife Wanwisa opened websites offering forged bank statements and salary confirmation letters for people to use in applying for loans from financial institutions and seeking permission from embassies to work or study abroad.

Police seized two computers, two tablets and a motorcycle they used to withdraw money from ATMs. The police also froze 16 bank accounts.

Polawat and Ratanaporn opened bank accounts and let the two other suspects use them and their official identities to carry out their crimes, police said.

Satawat charged clients 6,000 baht (US$170) to 50,000 baht depending on the size of the money orders and transactions on the bogus statements.

Satawat had previously been arrested for the same crime and sentenced to five years and four months in jail. He was released on bail pending an appeal when he committed the current crimes.