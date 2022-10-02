Connect with us

Crime

Police seize 60 suspects in online ‘ghost guns’ sting

Published

 on 

Mass shootings and gun violence are sweeping over Thailand as firearm misuse continues to make headlines every day. A nationwide sting has netted 61 suspects and seized 145 firearms together with almost 9,000 rounds of ammunition, part of a countrywide operation to stamp out the online illegal arms trade.

New national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas marked his first official day on the job on Saturday by announcing the results of “Ghost Guns Operation, Season 2“.

Gen Damrongsak said that there had been a rise in crime involving use of weapons, either to assault or threaten others, or as part of robberies. There was, he said, no fear of the law.

Police seize 60 suspects in online 'ghost guns' sting | News by Thaiger

Recent police investigations found that many guns used in crimes had been purchased online. The general cited a recent shootout at a restaurant in downtown Ubon Ratchathani, along with the accidental discharge of a student’s gun in class that killed a friend in Nonthaburi.

Ranked as Southeast Asia’s second most-dangerous country in terms of gun crime after the Philippines, Thailand recorded 2,351 firearms deaths in 2019 – approximately 31 percent higher than the numbers for Pakistan, a country routinely described as “war-torn” and alleged home of thousands of terrorists.

Officers from the CIB and the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) were sent to search 126 locations in 50 provinces in search of those involved in the illegal arms trade, said chief Damrongsak.

Over 60 suspects were detained. Eight were already wanted on illegal firearms  warrants.

Officers seized 10,000 items, including 145 guns, 9,000 rounds of ammunition and various gun parts. Four of the seized firearms were assault weapons.

About one in ten people in Thailand legally own a gun. There are more than six million registered guns in thecountry with a population of 66.7 million. The total number of guns, both licit and illicit, held by Thai civilians in 2017 was 10,300,000, equating to 15.1 firearms per 100 inhabitants. Comparable figures for the other ASEAN nations are: Cambodia 4.5 per 100 inhabitants, Philippines 3.6, Singapore 0.3, and Vietnam 1.6.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the CIB commissioner, said the investigations took several months as there are many networks selling firearms online.

 

 

Source Bangkok Post

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism1 min ago

Xi’s Bangkok APEC trip to open tourist floodgates
Pattaya56 mins ago

Police to curb Pattaya Beach drinking after student gun fight
Phuket2 hours ago

9th and 10th monkeypox infections found in Phuket
Sponsored2 days ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Face masks still required on public transport, in cinemas
Cannabis News3 hours ago

Pattaya man attacked at gunpoint for selling cannabis
Crime4 hours ago

Police seize 60 suspects in online ‘ghost guns’ sting
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Coronation5 hours ago

King Charles III debuts on UK coins
Politics19 hours ago

Vladimir Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine
Transport22 hours ago

Phuket Airport officials pulled tourist from van, insisted they use airport taxi
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Politics23 hours ago

The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya24 hours ago

Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
Tourism1 day ago

Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Tourism1 day ago

Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending