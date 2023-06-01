Cops bust ladyboy thief on Pattaya Beach, suspect found to be a repeat offender

Photo by Khaosod.

A long-time issue has once again resurfaced in Pattaya.

A ladyboy on Pattaya Beach with a reputation for being a ‘bad girl’ was apprehended for stealing money from tourists on the beach. The individual had been arrested previously. Tourist police busted her again on the beach last night.

Lt. Col. Pitchaya revealed that the suspect, Bunyawin, nicknamed ‘Frame,’ was a repeat offender who specifically targeted foreign tourists in the Pattaya Beach area. On January 12 this year, she was charged with theft, as well as using a vehicle to facilitate crime.

Despite the previous arrests, Frame returned to the scene to steal again, leading to her arrest last night.

Deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Surachat Hakparn has urged Thailand’s tourist police to investigate and apprehend individuals causing trouble for tourists, in order to maintain a positive image for tourism.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious behavior that may cause trouble for tourists by contacting the tourist police hotline at 1155.

Just last week, authorities visited Pattaya Beach to clamp down on sex workers, transgender women, and homeless people who have reportedly been committing crimes against tourists there.

The initiative was in line with the policies of the Deputy National Police Chief and Tourist Police Commander authorities, who have tasked the Tourist Police with dealing with any possible crimes against tourists and ensuring their safety.

Pattaya has earned itself a reputation for its thieving ladyboys.

Last week, it was reported that a transgender suspect allegedly snatched cash and gold necklaces from a Russian couple in Pattaya. According to the couple, the suspect approached them and greeted them with a welcome hug and took selfies with them on Jomtien Beach. It was only after the suspect walked away that the couple realised their valuables had gone missing.

Earlier this month, two Indian men separately reported thefts by transgender individuals on the same night. In both incidents, the thieves ripped gold necklaces off the victims’ necks.